How to Watch Illinois Football vs. Rutgers in Week 10
Illinois football has taken more lumps in 2025 than may have been expected coming into the season, but in the Illini's defense, the blows have all come from top heavyweights. Indiana, Ohio State and underrated Washington have all broken down Illinois' defenses – literally, in some cases – and we've arrived at a point where defensive coordinator Aaron Henry may be coaching for his job.
That said, the Illini have been borderline spectacular in the other game's other phases, thanks to the clockwork efforts of quarterback Luke Altmyer, wide receiver Hank Beatty, kicker David Olano and friends. A Scarlet Knights defense that has been gouged for 30.6 points and 425.9 yards per game doesn't seem to pose much of a threat to Illinois' ability to eat up chunks of field and keep the scoreboard humming.
Can Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who passed for 359 yards and scored two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) create enough havoc to keep the Scarlet Knights within striking distance and give them a chance at a high-scoring upset? Unless Henry suddenly finds some answers, you would have to think the vistors at least have a shot.
Here's more information on Saturday's game:
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten)
- What: Week 10 Big Ten matchup
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois
- Promotion: Dads Day and Foundation Weekend
- TV/streaming: NBC
- TV announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter)
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Radio announcers: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Carey Davis (analyst), and Michael Martin (sideline)
- Last week: Illinois lost 42-25 at Washington in a disappointing performance that saw its defense unravel and its College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke. Rutgers is coming off a 27-24 win over Purdue in West Lafayette that halted a four-game slide for the Scarlet Knights and renewed their purpose to reach six wins and bowl eligibility before a daunting two-game stretch (at Ohio State and against Penn State) to end their regular season.
- Series history: Illinois won a 38-31 thriller in Piscataway, New Jersey, last season when Luke Altmyer connected with receiver Pat Bryant on a last-second touchdown. The Illini lead the overall series 6-3 and have one in a row.
What to know about Rutgers
Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano, in his second stint in Piscataway and on this tour with the benefit of an NFL head coaching pedigree, has yet to find the formula of a consistent winner. He built his initial reputation on principles of toughness, resilience and seizing the moment, but there hasn't been nearly enough of any of those ingredients around the program since his return in 2020.
The Scarlet Knights return enough of their core from last season – most notably Kaliakmanis – to make this one seem interesting. But even if the Illini pulled an escape act on the road last season, they have been a handful at home in 2025 and may be an especially thorny matchup this week coming off a bitter loss and with the moment demanding the defense show something out of the ordinary. If you're looking for compelling reasons to doubt Illinois in this one, you're out of luck.