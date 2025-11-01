Illinois Football Pregame Injury Updates: Who Is Out for Rutgers?
The glass is almost literally half full in Champaign right now, as Illinois (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) all but brims over with talent and timing on offense while its defense sputters along, running on fumes. If the Illini thought defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and his group might get a pick-me-up with a relatively clean bill of health going into Saturday's game against Rutgers (11 a.m. CT, NBC), they're going to be disappointed by the pregame injury report.
Dylan Rosiek and Leon Lowery Jr., linebackers
Finding the names of linebackers Dylan Rosiek and Leon Lowery Jr. on the availability report was a surprise – and one of the worst kind for Illinois. Rosiek has been a rare defensive playmaker for the Illini, and his combination of strength, vision and anticipation in the middle aren't easily replaced (especially on short notice).
Meanwhile, Lowery hasn't received a great deal of attention this season, but the Wisconsin transfer has quietly been one of the unit's other semi-consistent sources of upfield pressure outside of Gabe Jacas this season. Losing the pair of Rosiek and Lowery in combination further depletes a defense that can't afford it against a Scarlet Knights offense with an experienced, peaking quarterback in Athan Kaliakmanis and enough surrounding talent to make Rutgers a legitimate upset theat Saturday.
We won't know until game time who will replace Rosiek and Lowery in the lineup, but it will likely be a combination of James Kreutz and Kenenna Odeluga for Rosiek and Alec Bryant, Joe Barna and Daniel Brown for Lowery.
Dezmond Schuster, offensive lineman
Dezmond Schuster underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury, coach Bret Bielema told the media earlier this week, and will miss the remainder of the season. That's a blow to an offensive line unit that has finally steadied and probably deserves a problem-free stretch to close out the season. Fortunately for them, Ayden Knapik – a senior transfer from Idaho – is available for the final four games to make up the depth the Illini lose in Schuster's absence. Knapik, who has been deliberately held out up to now, will maintain a year of eligibility while getting a chance to play out the remainder of this regular season.
Xavier Scott, defensive back
Defensive back Xavier Scott remains out, of course, after undergoing surgery for a lower-leg injury in September. His absence seems to have sent shockwaves through the Illini defense and handcuffed Henry in ways that he has struggled to work around.
"Xavier ain't coming back, and so we have to find ways as coaches to adjust to certain things," Henry said after Illinois' loss at Washington last week. "I have to do a much better job in that department. And I think the result would be a lot cleaner."
Although Scott hasn't technically been ruled out for the season yet, the Illini aren't (and shouldn't) count on his return in 2025.