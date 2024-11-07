Illinois Football Week 11 Bye: Injury Updates and More Midweek News
Illinois coach Bret Bielema met with the media Wednesday outside the Smith Center in Champaign to check in after Saturday's home loss to Minnesota and provide some updates during the Illini's Week 11 bye week. Here were the important takeaways:
Pat Bryant and Other Injury Updates
Illini receiver Pat Bryant, who suffered a concussion at Oregon in Week 9 and played against the Gophers on Saturday after being questionable to play all last week, was hurt again in the Minnesota game. After appearing to injure his leg in the first half, Bryant was back on the field after halftime.
"He practiced today," Bielema said of Bryant. "He kinda got rolled up there at the end [of the first half against Minnesota], but he practiced today, full go."
That's a bit of good news after the Illini lost yet another starter to a season-ending injury. Linebacker Dylan Rosiek suffered a leg fracture against the Gophers, joining running back Kaden Feagin among those Illinois has lost for the remainder of 2024 due to injury. Rosiek had surgery on Tuesday, Bielema said.
The only other updates from Bielema on Illinois' injured:
On cornerback Xavier Scott, who was hurt against Minnesota, seemingly bothered by a lower-body injury: "Xavier couldn't go in the second half, but he practiced – he was out there today. Limited, but we're really resting him this week."
Bielema also said linebackers Joe Barna (out against Minnesota) and Daniel Brown (unavailable most of the season) may be close to a return. "I do think Barna should be back next week," he said. "And, actually, Daniel Brown practiced a little bit, too."
The Mood After Minnesota
Based on their previous good fortune this season and the expectations of fans, the Illini weren't supposed to lose to the Gophers – never mind that Illinois was considered an underdog at home by bookmakers. A loss to Oregon on the road was one thing? But handling the Gophers back in Champaign? No worries. (Or so went the thinking.)
So were the Illini as deflated after the Minnesota defeat as their fans were? "I like their atitude, their demeanor. Obviously, last Saturday was a tough one. I showed our guys in the clips – first play of the game, where I think everybody on our sideline expected to win the game and all the way to the last competitive play, where we had the sack-fumble – that there was belief on our sideline that we were gonna win the game., throughout the entire game. I don't think that's wavered.
"Bottom line, we're a 6-3 football team that's qualified for postseason play. We've got a lot of football in front of us."
A Gentle Push?
NCAA rules allow for players to participate in as many as four games and still maintain their redshirt status, which means that the Illini – with three more regular-season contests and a bowl game to go – can now turn loose any player who has yet to redshirt without costing them a year of eligibility.
One such Illini who is likely to get his share of game reps over the remaining weeks is defensive lineman Gentle Hunt. A 5-foot-11, 305-pounder who transferred from Florida A&M over the summer with one year of eligibility left, Hunt has often been cited for his standout work on Illinois' scout team.
"Originally when we signed him, we thought we'd have him one year and then he'd be done," Bielema said, noting that Hunt essentially got caught in a numbers game early in the season. "He's literally been our [scout] team MVP I don't know how many weeks in a row. Our offensive guys talk about him all the time. So he'll be involved in the game plan these last three weeks."
Hunt was expected to play against Minnesota but rolled his ankle two days before Saturday's game. The Illini can certainly use some sturdy, fresh legs to help plug their defensive middle and create a push on the passer.
"Incredibly high motor, very productive," Bielema said of Hunt. "A really good guy to have in our program."