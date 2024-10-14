Illinois Football Week 7 Grades: How the Illini Fared Against Purdue
Running game: B
Yes, the Illini ran for 177 yards at a clip of 4.5 yards per rush, but consider that those numbers were well under the averages Purdue had allowed through six weeks, and Illinois only reached them based on the scrambling of quarterback Luke Altmyer (60 yards and a TD) when the Boilermakers arguably overcommitted to coverage of the Illini receivers. Josh McCray stepped in – and up – to lead-back duties for the injured Kaden Feagin, powering his way to 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Passing game: A
Altmyer gave just about all he had to give against the Boilers, shattering his old career-high in passing yards with a 379-yard day, plus three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and all ... that ... scrambling. He was accurate, avoided throwing into coverage and showed brass, er, tacks whenever the Illini needed a big play or were down to their last gasp. Plus, receivers Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin were brilliant – and they weren't alone.
So why not an A+? Because Altmyer occasionally held the ball too long, as he did on a third-quarter sack when he was separated from the ball and Purdue linebacker Will Heldt scooped it and ran it in for a defensive score to stoke the Boilers' comeback.
Blocking: B-
Illinois' linemen walled up to keep Altmyer clean on a number of deep drops, and the blocking – including from receivers – was key on quarterback scrambles that breathed life into numerous drives. But the protection (five sacks allowed) and run blocking were inconsistent against a Boilers D that came limping into Memorial Stadium. Given the competition, the results here left something to be desired.
Rushing defense: D
Illinois gave up 239 rushing yards (7.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, and maybe the only consolation is that it wasn't former Illini running back Reggie Love III administering the beatdown.
Purdue's Devin Mockobee ran for 102 yards, a touchdown, redshirt freshman receiver Arhmad Branch – who hadn't touched the ball all season – scored on a run in overtime and, of course, first-time starting quarterback Ryan Browne was virtually unstoppable on the ground (118 yards). The lack of preparation time for Browne doesn't forgive poor containment and the inability for defenders to get off blocks.
Passing defense: D+
An even bigger disappointment than Illinois' run defense, the passing D only earned the plus grade because it managed to hold Browne to 7 passing yards in the first half. But the Illini's utter second-half collapse led to a 297-yard, three-TD day for Browne and just one sack and no interceptions for the Illinois defense. Not enough pressure and too many breakdowns.
Special teams: B
Kicker David Olano is having an All-Big Ten-caliber season, having now converted 10 of 12 field goal attempts and all 21 extra points. Against Purdue, he had three field goals, including a 49-yard bomb into the wind in the second quarter and a game-tying 38-yarder as time expired at the end of regulation.
The rest of Illinois' special teams held their own all day - save for the monumental mistake with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, when every corner of Memorial Stadium knew what was coming and Purdue still managed to pooch and recover an onside kick that nearly cost the Illini the game.
Coaching: C-
Again, it could be argued that Browne replacing injured Purdue starting quarterback Hudson Card presented a new and difficult-to-account-for wrinkle for the Illinois coaching staff late in the week. But, hey, tough noogies – that's the job. On defense, the Illini simply weren't ready for a previously punchless offense led by a first-time starter.
The offense was better, and play-calling played a role in Altmyer's day as well as a handful of well-designed misdirection plays and delay routes (examples: Franklin's and McCray's second-quarter receiving touchdowns). But a 24-point second-half implosion is indefensible – just as the Illini made the Boilers' offense appear over those 30 minutes.