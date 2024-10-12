Illinois vs. Purdue Football: Live Game Blog and Updates
Join us here at 2:30 p.m. CT for instant analysis and insights as No. 23 Illinois (4-1) hosts Purdue (1-4) at Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
First Quarter: Purdue QB Ryan Brown Gets Loose
So ... Boilermakers QB Ryan Browne, a first-time starter replacing injured Hudson Card, can run. On Purdue's first drive, he scrambled to convert the Boilers' first third-down situation, then picked up another first on a designed run moments later. When Browne completed a quick-hitter to the sideline on fourth-and-short in Illini territory, DB Torrie Cox Jr. made an excellent solo tackle to snuff the threat.
Pregame Injury Report
The big news: Running back Kaden Feagin is out for this one. With Illinois' excellent depth and varied collective skill set at the position, and with Purdue allowing 239.2 rushing yards per game, the Illini shouldn't worry much about missing Feagin's contributions. FS1 reports that Aidan Laughery will start in Feagin's place.