Illinois Defensive Tackle Jeremiah Warren to Enter Transfer Portal: What It Means

Regardless of where a college football team lands in the rankings or standings, players will inevitably transfer. Doesn't matter if you're undefeated Ohio State or Indiana or 0-12 UMass. If a player is fourth-string on the depth chart and isn't sniffing the field, chances are he at least contemplates the idea of a move. That's just how these things work.



So it shouldn't have come as a shock when Illinois defensive tackle Jeremiah Warren announced via social media on Friday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Jeremiah Warren's background

After earning meaningful reps as a backup on the Illini defensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2024, Warren saw his playing time drop significantly this season. Warren recorded 10 tackles in 13 games last season, but in 2025 he had just three tackles in 11 games.



The former three-star recruit out of Belleville (Michigan) has two more years of eligibility.

How Warren's departure affects the Illini

To be direct, it really doesn't. Warren wasn't going to play a vital role in Illinois' upcoming bowl game and would have been a long shot to crack the second unit next year.



That's not to say that he couldn't have moved his way up the depth chart during the spring or summer, but the odds were against him. And because he had already had chances to show his stuff with the program for almost the past three years, it would be understandable if he decided it was time to look elsewhere for more on-field opportunities.

Sometimes a change of scenery is simply best for both parties, and that seems to be the case here. Warren's production fell off after the Minnesota game last season, and wasn't able to rediscover a consistent role in Champaign. Depending on his next destination and how he is utilized, Warren still could become a productive college player.

Coming out of high school, most of Warren's offers came from the MAC and armed forces programs. It's possible that he'll turn back to some of those schools as he re-opens up his recruiting.



The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Warren has good size for a defensive tackle and can line up in multiple spots along a defensive front. More importantly, he can play in multiple defensive schemes. He might fit best in a 3-4 defense as a two-gap run stuffer and lined up over center in clear-cut passing situations, but he has the tools to contribute in a variety of roles and fronts.