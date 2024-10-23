Illinois QB Luke Altmyer Named to Manning Award Watch List
Illinois junior quarterback Luke Altmyer was named to the 2024 Manning Award watch list on Wednesday.
Altmyer, in his second season as the Illini's starting quarterback after transferring from Ole Miss in 2022, has been one of college football's most productive and efficient players at his position in leading No. 20 Illinois to a 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) start this season. His 15-1 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio leads all Power 4 quarterbacks, and he ranks among the nation's top 20 passers in TDs thrown (15) and efficiency rating (161.5).
Among the 14 new entries to the Manning Award watch list who were announced Wednesday, Altmyer has a chance to make a dramatic impression to voters Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, when the Illini take on the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Autzen Stadium.
The Manning Award, created and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in a nod to the college football quarterbacking legacy of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, is adding to its watch list after announcing 29 top performers in the preseason – though all quarterbacks are eligible.
The award panel – which includes the Mannings – will narrow down the finalists, who will be announced on Dec. 5. The award winner will be revealed after the College Football Playoff national championship game.