IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Over 1,200 Illinois COVID-19 Athlete Tests Produces 23 Positives With Three Active Cases

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The athletics officials at the University of Illinois decided to reverse its previous stance of keeping coronavirus test result data private. 

The school released its positive cases since athletes returned to the Champaign-Urbana campus for voluntary workouts Monday afternoon.

As of July 30, Illinois had 164 student-athletes who had returned to campus to participate in voluntary team activities.

The media release further emphasizes the COVID-19 protocols put in place by school officials that included all athletes being tested at least weekly, with a total of more than 1,200 tests already being administered. According to the release, the testing protocol has reportedly returned 23 positive results and only three of those cases with the remaining athletes having already recovered and returned to the activity of the workouts. According to Illinois athletics spokesperson Kent Brown, “only four of the positive tests were remotely symptomatic” and no Illinois athlete has required a hospitalization after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the athletes testing, university COVID-19 protocols required staff members who interact regularly with Illini athletes to also be tested weekly. The results of more than 420 of those staff tests produced two positive cases.

The news out of the U of I campus came just minutes after the Chicago Tribune confirmed Northwestern University has reportedly paused athletic workouts, including football, after one player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Illinois media release stated more than 75 percent of the positive tests (at least 17) occurred among the Illini football program, which makes up more than 100 of the 164 student-athletes currently on campus for voluntary workouts.

“There is no evidence that any of the positive transmissions came through athletic activities or by the use of campus athletics facilities. The DIA and its sports medicine staff have followed strict protocols and testing procedures developed in consultation with campus and community partners, including the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, UI McKinley Health Center, Carle Health System and the University’s SHIELD group,” the university statement in the media release reads. “Guidance from national and state health officials, along with the NCAA and Big Ten, was also incorporated. These protocols relate to weekly testing, quarantining and isolation, daily screenings, facility access and cleaning, and workout procedures, all of which have contributed to the low positivity rate.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

University of Illinois Moving Fall Classes After Nov. 20 Online; Will This Affect Illini Athletics?

The University of Illinois has announced it will be moving all fall semester classes after the Thanksgiving break to online virtual learning.

Matthew Stevens

Will The Show Still Go On For College Marching Bands During The COVID-19 Era?

At the same time university decision-makers are trying to make plans for college football, the debates are continuing on what to do with marching bands.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini TE Matt LaCosse Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

New England Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse, who played at Illinois from 2011-14, announces he's opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Ayo Dosunmu On NBA Draft/Return To College Decision

For the first time since his decision to return to Illinois for his junior season, Ayo Dosunmu discussed his choice to skip the upcoming NBA draft.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Message To Ayo: If Illinois Isn’t Perfect, It’ll Be Dosunmu’s Fault

When Ayo Dosunmu informed his coach that he’ll return to college for another year, Illini head coach Brad Underwood reminded his star player of his responsibility.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: The Road To A Big Ten Basketball Title Must Go Through Champaign

The back-to-back decisions of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to return to college basketball in a 17-hour period puts Illinois as a contender for a Big Ten and possibly national title.

Matthew Stevens

Kofi Cockburn Withdraws From NBA Draft, Returning to Illinois

Less than 24 hours after guard Ayo Dosunmu confirmed his intention to withdraw from the NBA draft to return to Illinois, center Kofi Cockburn announced Saturday he’ll be doing the same.

Matthew Stevens

Florida 2021 3-Star SI All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III Chooses ECU Over Illinois

Illinois football missed out on commitment of 2021 Florida 3-Star Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate QB Walter Simmons III.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Publishers' Roundtable Part 2: Team Strengths & Weaknesses?

The line play on both sides of the football will represent the strength and weakness of Illinois football this season according to Illini Now publisher/editor Matthew Stevens.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Ayo Dosunmu Proves Again He Always Has The Ability To Surprise

By announcing his surprise return to college basketball, Ayo Dosunmu now has the ability to enter the pantheon of Illini basketball greats.

Matthew Stevens