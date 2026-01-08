Illinois Signs Ball State Wide Receiver Transfer Ty Robinson – What It Means

Illinois football signed three players via the transfer portal on Tuesday, but if you thought the Illini were done signing players for the rest of the week, guess again. Bret Bielema and his staff added two more players via the portal on Wednesday in wide receiver Ty Robinson and long snapper Zach Haber. Here's a breakdown of each:

Ty Robinson, Ball State wide receiver

NEWS: Illini land the commitment of Ball State wide receiver Ty Robinson, 6' 4", 202 lbs who had 11 receptions for 113 yards last season.



Ty Robinson, a redshirt senior wide receiver, began his college career at Colorado in 2021, spending two seasons in Boulder, where he recorded nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown before transferring to Ball State.

Robinson spent three years in Muncie but was hampered by injuries. The 6-foot-4, 202-pounder appeared in just five games during his first two seasons with the Cardinals, but he still made his presence felt on the outside: He racked up 11 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns despite playing in just five games in 2023 and 2024, then finally was able to put together a full season in 2025. Robinson played in a career-high 10 games, though he didn't produce as well as was hoped (11 catches for 113 yards).

But Champaign might be the perfect place for a breakout for Robinson. Star receiver Hank Beatty has graduated, and outside of Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement , the Illini don't bring back a lot of proven pass catchers from 2025. Top recruit Nasir Rankin will probably receive meaningful reps as a true freshman, but outside of those three, the Illini – who typically make liberal use of their wide receiver depth – could use more help.

Plus, with East Carolina transfer Katin Houser expected to start at quarterback, who knows who Houser's go-to guy will be? Robinson, who has one more year of eligibility remaining, at least has the size to be a potential threat on the outside and around the goal line.

Zach Haber, Arkansas long snapper

Just like Robinson, Illinois isn't Haber's first or second school. In fact, it's his fourth. Haber began his college career at New Mexico State in 2023 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2024.



Haber was the team's long snapper and also added nine tackles and a fumble recovery to his stat line. Haber then transferred to Arkansas but didn't see the field. He will face an uphill battle for the primary long snapper role in Champaign.

Patrick Mahoney III was Illinois' long snapper for field goals and extra points in 2025, and he was darn good at it, too. So Haber's chances of earning opportunities in those special teams scenarios could be a long shot.



Still, Haber could carve out a role with the Illini as the long snapper on punts. Bielema loves his depth on special teams, whether in the kicking game, punting game or return game. He has consistently used multiple kickers in the past, for example, so why wouldn't he consider two different players for two very different types of jobs. In any case, we'll have to have wait til spring to find out.