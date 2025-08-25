Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Collin Dixon
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini sophomore wide receiver Collin Dixon. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Collin Dixon | Wide receiver | Sophomore | No. 17
Hometown: Tallmadge, Ohio
High school: Tallmadge
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Scouting report
Dixon brings a powerful and athletic presence to both the slot and outside positions. He combines physicality with enough speed to challenge defenses vertically and create problems after the catch. Against tight coverage or when matched up with most defensive backs, he uses his frame to win, breaks tackles and consistently picks up yards after contact. His awareness and sharp route-running allow him to sit down in soft spots against zone looks, while his footwork and burst make him a tough assignment in one-on-one matchups.
Beyond his ability as a receiver, Dixon does the little things that make an offense run smoothly. He’s a willing blocker on the perimeter, showing the toughness and unselfishness to spring teammates for extra yards. His versatility and commitment to doing whatever the team needs elevates his value, and with his complete skill set, he has the tools to grow into a key contributor for the Illini in 2025.
Experience
Dixon, a three-star prospect coming out of high school, chose Illinois over notable offers from Northwestern and Wisconsin. His size and athleticism made him a strong addition to the Illini receiving corps, and he was able to learn from Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant. Dixon spent his first year on campus redshirting in 2023, and used that time to adjust to the college game, refine his route-running and grow into his frame.
In 2024, Dixon took a step forward, appearing in all 13 games and emerging as a consistent contributor for Illinois. He earned his first career start against Kansas, when he also recorded his first college catch, and steadily built on that experience throughout the season. Known for his reliability, he capped the year with a clutch 27-yard reception in the Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina, a glimpse of his potential as a dependable target in big moments.
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Collin Dixon is a super-consistent performer. He's cut from the same cloth as Pat [Bryant] a little bit in regards to the way he works and blocks. He's an unselfish player and he's tough. He's everything you stand for, and he can run," said Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. on Dixon.
2025 outlook
With last year’s two Illini starters moving on, both roles are wide open and ready to be claimed. Dixon enters 2025 with a prime opportunity to seize that role, having now completed three full offseasons in Champaign. That experience has given him a firm grasp of the offense and the trust of the coaching staff, making him one of the more seasoned options in an otherwise unsettled group.
If Dixon can make the leap and translate his flashes into week-to-week reliability, he could become a critical weapon for quarterback Luke Altmyer. Aided by both the continuity of an offensive line that returns all five starters and the balance of an effective run game, Dixon has a prime opportunity to pick up where last year's starters left off – and possibly become Altmyer's alpha target.