Big Ten Football Players to Watch in Week 10: Illinois QB Luke Altmyer's Crucial Test
For the second time this season, Illinois fell to one of the top teams in the country. And for the second time this season, the Illini plan to rebound and get on with the business of winning 10 regular season games.
The Oregon game is in the rear view mirror, and all of the focus is on Saturday's visit from Minnesota.
The Gophers aren't Oregon or Penn State (Illinois' other loss), but they are riding a three-game winning streak. The offense has become more balanced with Max Brosmer under center, while the D ranks second in the FBS with 15 interceptions.
This is where Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer's play will be so critical Saturday afternoon.
Altmyer has thrown only three picks, but all of them were in the two losses. Meanwhile, Minnesota is a perfect 5-0 this season when it has won the turnover margin.
The Gophers' secondary is flush with thieves, especially safety Koi Perich. The precocious true freshman leads the Big Ten with five interceptions.
Altmyer is one of the Big Ten's Week 10 spotlight players. Here are five others to watch:
Washington WR Denzel Boston
The Huskies will be looking to protect their 18-game home winning streak when USC heads north this weekend. Boston has seized the opportunity at wide receiver with a league-best nine TD catches. The sophomore is also benefitting by facing the Big Ten's stingiest secondary in practice each day.
Iowa LB Jay Higgins
Higgins continues to be one of the country's most consistent tackling machines. His 84 stops lead the Big Ten, and he'll get plenty of chances to wrap up in space Saturday night against Wisconsin. The Badgers rank 105th in FBS pass efficiency, preferring instead to liberally feed top rusher Tawee Walker.
Michigan CB Will Johnson
Johnson is questionable to face Oregon, which boasts one of the Big Ten's premier receiving corps. The Wolverines' chances for an upset plummet without No. 2 locking down Tez Johnson or Evan Stewart. If Johnson is a scratch, it could mean a bigger role Saturday for Albany transfer Aamir Hall.
Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke
Rourke is ready to face Michigan State after returning faster than expected from thumb surgery. That's incredible for the 8-0 Hoosiers who begin November with visions of a Big Ten crown and a playoff berth. If he's rusty, Curt Cignetti will have no hesitation feeding his two-headed backfield of Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton.
Penn State QB Drew Allar
Will he be available for the showdown with Ohio State? And if so, will he be limited by his left knee injury? Either way, the Buckeyes are likely to see packages involving Beau Pribula, the more athletic of the two Nittany Lions quarterbacks.