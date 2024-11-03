Illini now

Watch: Former Illini Kerby Joseph Scores Pick-Six vs. Green Bay

The former Illini defensive back snares his sixth interception of 2024, extends Detroit's lead to 17-3

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) steps in front of Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) to intercept the ball in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) steps in front of Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) to intercept the ball in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Detroit Lions up 10-3 against the Green Bay Packers with less than a minute left before halftime in their Sunday afternoon game, the visiting Lions were hoping to come up with one more stop after holding the Packers to just a first-half field goal at Lambeau Field.

Just as he has been throughout the season for the NFC North-leading Lions, defensive back Kerby Joseph was right on time.

On second-and-2 at the Packers' 38, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was forced backwards by a Detroit blitz. Looking to avoid a sack and hoping running back Josh Jacobs would be able to turn a short completion upfield into a solid gain, Love took aim and fired – but never connected.

That's because Joseph, a former Illini, was already in the backfield, having blitzed from his safety spot to intercept and haul it the other direction, untouched, for a score.

With a pick-six on his sixth pick of the season – yeah, you see what we did there – Joseph is now tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.

In a matchup to determine the division leader, Joseph broke the game open, extending the Lions' lead to 17-3, which they took into the break.

Love began the game as questionable because of a groin injury and, despite appearing to struggle in the first half with a limp, is expected to return to action in the second half.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Instant Analysis: Illinois Falls to Minnesota, 25-17

Illinois Football vs. Minnesota: Week 10 Postgame Injury Updates

'Clown Show': Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Calls Out Officiating

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

Home/Football