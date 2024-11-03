Watch: Former Illini Kerby Joseph Scores Pick-Six vs. Green Bay
With the Detroit Lions up 10-3 against the Green Bay Packers with less than a minute left before halftime in their Sunday afternoon game, the visiting Lions were hoping to come up with one more stop after holding the Packers to just a first-half field goal at Lambeau Field.
Just as he has been throughout the season for the NFC North-leading Lions, defensive back Kerby Joseph was right on time.
On second-and-2 at the Packers' 38, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was forced backwards by a Detroit blitz. Looking to avoid a sack and hoping running back Josh Jacobs would be able to turn a short completion upfield into a solid gain, Love took aim and fired – but never connected.
That's because Joseph, a former Illini, was already in the backfield, having blitzed from his safety spot to intercept and haul it the other direction, untouched, for a score.
With a pick-six on his sixth pick of the season – yeah, you see what we did there – Joseph is now tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.
In a matchup to determine the division leader, Joseph broke the game open, extending the Lions' lead to 17-3, which they took into the break.
Love began the game as questionable because of a groin injury and, despite appearing to struggle in the first half with a limp, is expected to return to action in the second half.