Illini now

'Clown Show': Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Calls Out Officiating

The usually reserved Bielema had sharp words for some questionable officiating in Illinois' loss

Owen Lewis

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was measured in his criticism of his team in the wake of its 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday in Champaign. He didn't mince his words so much for the officials.

Bielema's ire was specifically related to a ruling against Illini defensive back Miles Scott, who was called for a targeting penalty late in the game, ruling him out for the first half of the Illini's Week 12 game against Michigan State (per NCAA rules). It wasn't lost on Bielema that a hit on his quarterback, Luke Altmyer, sliding at the end of a play moments later didn't draw a flag.

"Yeah, I was tired of that. It's really a clown show, in regards to certain things," Bielema said of the officiating, lightly smacking the podium where he stood to punctuate his points. "To lose Miles Scott for the rest of this game and the first half of the next game is ludicrous. ... If he targeted him, he targeted him – but that's just ridiculous."

On the late hit on Altmyer: "How that doesn't get called, I just don't understand." No one tell Bielema about Australian Rules Football, which has a total of 10 officials on the field (and, not to mention, rules even more convoluted than those of American football).

Bielema will surely be hoping that the circus organizes itself during the Illini's upcoming bye week.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Instant Analysis: Illinois Falls to Minnesota, 25-17

Illinois Football vs. Minnesota: Week 10 Postgame Injury Updates

3 Key Stats From Illinois Football vs. Minnesota in Week 10

Published
Owen Lewis
OWEN LEWIS

Owen is a former Defector intern and an editor at BoxingScene. He writes about sports and various other things.

Home/Football