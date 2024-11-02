'Clown Show': Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Calls Out Officiating
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was measured in his criticism of his team in the wake of its 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday in Champaign. He didn't mince his words so much for the officials.
Bielema's ire was specifically related to a ruling against Illini defensive back Miles Scott, who was called for a targeting penalty late in the game, ruling him out for the first half of the Illini's Week 12 game against Michigan State (per NCAA rules). It wasn't lost on Bielema that a hit on his quarterback, Luke Altmyer, sliding at the end of a play moments later didn't draw a flag.
"Yeah, I was tired of that. It's really a clown show, in regards to certain things," Bielema said of the officiating, lightly smacking the podium where he stood to punctuate his points. "To lose Miles Scott for the rest of this game and the first half of the next game is ludicrous. ... If he targeted him, he targeted him – but that's just ridiculous."
On the late hit on Altmyer: "How that doesn't get called, I just don't understand." No one tell Bielema about Australian Rules Football, which has a total of 10 officials on the field (and, not to mention, rules even more convoluted than those of American football).
Bielema will surely be hoping that the circus organizes itself during the Illini's upcoming bye week.