Illinois Football Beats Out Wisconsin for Coveted Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Step by step, Illinois football is making the sort of recruiting inroads that should allow seasons like last year's 10-win campaign to become the rule rather than the every-25-years exception.
On Wednesday, three-star defensive lineman King Liggins, from Brother Rice in Chicago, announced his commitment to the Illini over fellow finalist Wisconsin – not to mention at least seven other Big Ten rivals who had offered the senior-to-be.
"When it came down to both schools, I just felt Illinois was a better fit, so I prayed on it and I felt like this was the best situation going forward," Liggins said at his announcement, streamed by 247 Sports.
Liggins has the build, explosiveness and bend as an interior lineman to be a potential force as both a run-stopper and a pass rusher for Illinois over time. Although he's unlikely to start as a freshman in 2026 – especially as Illinois has stockpiled more talent in the offseason, including experienced transfers – Liggins figures to have a shot at rotation reps out of the gate.
Illinois and Wisconsin were the final schools on Liggins' list, but he received dozens of offers, including from Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.
Liggins' commitment marks another recruiting coup for Illinois coach Bret Bielema, whose staff continues to land more three-and four-star prospects while having greater success within the state of Illinois specifically.