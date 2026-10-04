Social Media Reacts to a Horrific Illinois Football Loss to Purdue on Homecoming
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Just when you thought Illinois football (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) couldn't find a new way to disappoint its fans, Bret Bielema and company managed to outdo themselves.
Illinois suffered an embarrassing 24-17 homecoming loss to Purdue on Saturday, handing the Boilermakers their first Power Four victory since November 2023 and snapping their 19-game conference losing streak. Apparently, when Purdue needed someone to end nearly three years of misery, Illinois was more than happy to volunteer.
The offensive performance was particularly painful to watch. Illinois struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, falling behind 13-0 before quarterback Katin Houser finally connected with Collin Dixon for a seven-yard touchdown just before halftime.
For a brief moment, it looked like the Illini might wake up.
Unfortunately, that would have required some consistency, something Illinois apparently left out of its game plan.
The second half featured more of the same offensive incompetence. Questionable playcalling, failed fourth-down conversions and costly penalties repeatedly derailed promising drives. A potential touchdown to Ty Robinson was wiped away by a holding penalty, perfectly capturing an afternoon when seemingly everything Illinois touched turned into a disaster.
Meanwhile, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 255 yards and a touchdown, doing more than enough against an Illinois defense making its debut under new coordinator Roger Cooper following Bobby Hauck's departure.
Purdue eventually extended its lead to 24-10 in the fourth quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach. Illinois added a late touchdown, but the comeback amounted to little more than window dressing on an otherwise humiliating afternoon.
Remember those College Football Playoff aspirations entering the season? Those feel like a distant memory. At this point, reaching six wins and qualifying for a bowl game might be an accomplishment.
Bielema deserves credit for rebuilding Illinois into a respectable program over the past several seasons. But performances like Saturday's make it difficult to believe the Illini are anywhere close to taking another step forward.
Illinois entered the season hoping to compete with the Big Ten's best.
Five games later, it couldn't even beat the Big Ten's worst. As usual, social media had plenty to say about it.
Not a fun afternoon
Nothing working offensively
Defense still offering little resistance
A horrific loss
What is the next move?
Kaden Feagin hurting
Lots of blame to go around
Maybe Bobby Hauck wasn't the problem
It used to be so good
Almost basketball season?
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Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.