Illinois Misses on Another 5-Star 2027 Guard: Are the Illini Out of Options?

Over the past few months, it has felt like Brad Underwood and his coaching staff have been involved, one way or another, in the recruitment of practically every five-star prospect in the 2027 class. And although that isn’t entirely true, it’s not far off. Encouragingly, Illinois has been able to coax many of them to its Urbana-Champaign campus.

Recruiting is certainly trending in the right direction for the Illini, but they still need to close the deal on … anyone (or, more accurately, any guard). In the 2027 class, Illinois already has a pair of prized wings in high-scoring Quinton Kitt and sharpshooting Mason Martin . But Underwood and Co. are going to need a guard.

5-star guard King Gibson cuts Illinois from his list

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Spire Institute (OH) guard King Gibson (2) against Arizona Compass Prep during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In late August, the Illini made the top-10 list for five-star combo guard King Gibson . And after Illinois failed to make the list for a handful of elite point guards who held offers from the program – namely Cayden Daughtry, Nasir Anderson and Reese Alston – it seemed clear that the Illini were keying in on just two guards in the class: NaVorro Bowman Jr., who had a visit scheduled to Champaign for mid-September, and Gibson.

But then Bowman came off the board before he even departed for his trip to Illinois (he committed after his first visit, to UConn). So last but not least was Gibson, a versatile scorer with plus positional size and heady playmaking abilities – exactly what the Illini love in their guards.

NEWS: King Gibson, the No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2027, is focused on four schools, source tells @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/hoBst15JNd pic.twitter.com/sHsQqJXVzF — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) September 29, 2026

Well, on Tuesday night, it was announced that Gibson had cut his list to Louisville, Arkansas, LSU and Providence (per Dushawn London of 247Sports). What now for Illinois?

Who does Illinois turn to at guard in the 2027 class?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren’t any remaining 2027 lead guards or combo guards who are clear fits for the Illini. All of the ideal prototypes – think knockdown shooter, high-level processor and positional size – have committed or trimmed Illinois from their lists.

Three potential options remain: 1) Underwood and his staff remind the country why they are the premier talent evaluators and land an unheralded guard who just so happens to be an ideal fit. (Sadly, Keaton Waglers don’t grow on trees.)

2) Illinois turns to the transfer portal after 2026-27 and lands an experienced guard. To be fair, that sounds quite enticing. But, at least over the past few years, Underwood has leaned into young guards running the show.

It’s entirely possible that he will add another Stefan Vaaks-like combo guard through the portal and pair him with a 2027 wing whom he believes can develop as a playmaker. Or, potentially, Vaaks or Quentin Coleman could return for the 2027-28 season (although that likely would mean 2026-27 wasn’t the success many expect it to be). Among potential returnees, current freshman Ethan Brown is also an option worth monitoring.

3) Brady Pettigrew. The 2028 prospect, who is the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, is the target for the Illini in his class . He is also viewed as a reclassification candidate. If Pettigrew makes the jump to the 2027 class, there wouldn’t be a better answer to Illinois’ future guard conundrum.

But guess who else is involved? Arkansas, the latest Guard U ever since John Calipari took over. And Florida, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky and North Carolina are also in pursuit.