POST-GAME VIDEO: Illini QB Coran Taylor & TB Mike Epstein

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor and junior tailback Mike Epstein spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-14 loss to Minnesota Saturday.

Coran Taylor, the third-year sophomore from Peoria, made his first start of the season and couldn’t find the same magic as his emergency relief of a week ago. After being a spark plug to a near second-half comeback last week vs. Purdue, Taylor finished just 6 of 17 for 106 yards through the air and 42 on the ground.

Epstein finished with 108 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown Saturday.

Among the topics were the Illini defense being unable to stop the Minnesota run game, the disappointment by the fifth-year head coach in the effort on both sides of the ball and where the program is headed after this 0-3 start.

The 27-point loss for the Illini is the 10th loss for the program by 20 points or more under Smith. Smith’s team, which is supposed to be his most veteran-based team in his five-year tenure at Illinois, committed 12 penalties for 120 yards.

