The Fall of Former Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters at Purdue
On Sunday, one day removed from Purdue suffering its most lopsided loss in school history – a 66-0 thrashing at the hands of in-state rival Indiana – the Boilermakers fired head coach Ryan Walters.
Walters was hired at Purdue in December of 2022, inking a five-year deal and arriving in West Lafayette by way of Champaign, where he earned a reputation as an excellent defensive coordinator. Walters led Illinois' defense to a stunning turnaround in just two seasons, culminating in the Illini ranking No. 1 in the country in scoring defense in 2022 and sending numerous talents (such as Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown) on to the NFL.
But at Purdue, Walters came up well short of that success, following his 4-8 debut season with a 1-11 nightmare 2024, which included a winless Big Ten slate and an 11-game losing streak to end the season. With Boilermakers recruits jumping ship in recent weeks, Walters was finally terminated with three years left on his contract and still owed approximately $9.5 million.
On Sunday, Purdue released a statement from athletic director Mike Bobinski on the decision:
“It’s a pivotal time for Purdue and we must take the steps necessary to best position our football program for success," Bobinski said. "We are determined to provide the university and our incredibly loyal fans football performance that reflects the excellence of Purdue and is worthy of their continued support.”
Despite a four-win season in Walters' first year in West Lafeyette, the Boilermakers won both of their trophy games (over Illinois and Indiana) while showing flashes of promise for what may come. Even so, they were expected to finish at or near the bottom of the 18-team Big Ten. But no one foresaw what was coming.
Purdue started 1-4 – its lone win coming against FCS opponent Indiana State – with an eyesore of a point-differential: minus-140. That's whehn Walters decided to take over play-calling duties on offense and hand over the defensive reins to coordinator Kevin Kane.
Given Walters' defensive background, the move came as something of a surprise. It seemed justified after the Boilers headed to Walters' old stomping grounds in Champaign and, behind a backup quarterback, came from behind with a 23-point fourth quarter to force overtime and nearly knock off No. 23 Illinois.
But that proved to be the closest thing to a high point for Walters in 2024. Although their competition was stiff (including No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Indiana – all current rankings), the Boilermakers score a total of 47 points over their final six games. Walters had no answers for the offense or defense, and by the end, Purdue was hemorrhaging recruits. Bobinski and Purdue's administration were left with little choice but to cut ties.
Walters has enough of a track record to show he's a sharp defensive mind, so one assumes a combination of bad luck, bad timing and the enormity of the task just became too much to overcome in West Lafeyette. At the same time, social-media speculation about a possible Walters return to Illinois as a coordinator or assistant are early and almost certainly unfounded:
Several coaches and members of the Illinois support staff joined Walters on his way out of Champaign two years ago (which is hardly uncommon in such situations), but that and certain public interactions (plus who-knows-what-else that remains private) seemed to cool the relationship with his former boss. Although Bielema said there was no bad blood between he and Walters after the above social media back-and-forth, he also had this to say after the October win over Purdue:
"They knew I was into it," Bielema said of his players. "I'm into every game, but this one just pissed me off on many different levels, to be quite honest."
It may not have been a direct shot at Walters, but a glance at the tea leaves suggests it's unlikely that Walters – even as the Illini have stumbled from time to time under current defensive coordinator Aaron Henry – would return to Illinois in any capacity.