Illinois Football Play of the Week: Pat Bryant Ties TD Record
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant hadn’t reached the end zone in, well ... a week.
When the Illini traveled to Chicago's Wrigley Field to face Northwestern on Saturday, Bryant hadn't crossed the goal line since delivering a miraculous game-winning score against Rutgers in Week 13.
But by the second half against NU, Illini fans might have been getting antsy on Bryant's behalf. There was still time for him to get on the board and tie the Illinois single-season receiving touchdown record.
And in a surprise to just about no one, Bryant did just that.
With Illinois up 21-10 early in the third quarter, the Illini offense was facing a second-and-4 at Northwestern’s 43-yard line when offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. decided to dial up a deep shot.
On a slow-developing play that began with running back Josh McCray going in motion to empty the backfield, quarterback Luke Altmyer took the snap from the shotgun. Bryant, split out against the right sideline, then faked a five-yard in before spinning, angling upfield and zipping past Wildcats defensive back Theran Johnson.
With a clean pocket, Altmyer was able to comfortably step into his throw and deliver a dime – perfectly located in the seam between the trailing corner and deep safety – that fell into the arms of Bryant.
Bryant took care of the rest, cutting across the middle of the field and turning on the jets and won a foot race to the goal line against four NU defenders. The score pushed Bryant into a three-way tie with Brandon Lloyd and David Williams for the most receiving TDs in a single season in program history.
It also ballooned the Illinois lead to 28-10 and helped propel the team to its ninth win of the year – the first time the Illini have reached that mark since 2007.