Social Media Erupts After Illinois' Meltdown Loss at Indiana
Welp, that was not what anyone expected. What was supposed to be a close, hard-fought game in Bloomington, Indiana, turned into a rout in a hurry, as No. 19 Indiana jumped all over No. 9 Illinois from the opening whistle. After a pair of quick three-and-outs, the Hoosiers’ D’Angelo Ponds blocked a punt, and from there it was almost all downhill for the Illini.
The Illini offense showed a brief flicker of life when quarterback Luke Altmyer found Collin Dixon on a busted coverage for a touchdown, but that was the visitors' lone bright spot. Indiana seized full control, racing out to a stunning 35-7 lead before shifting into cruise control and coasting to the finish line. The 63-10 final somehow flattered the Illini – the action was even more lopsided than the score suggested.
Defensively, Illinois was shorthanded from the opening kickoff, already missing two starters before losing safety Miles Scott to a targeting ejection. Indiana’s RPO attack feasted, alternately exploiting the Illini's thinning secondary and punishing lighter boxes with balance and precision. It’s hard to imagine Illinois, even at full strength, stopping an IU offense that delivered darts through the air, ripped off massive chunks in the run game and moved the chains at will.
Meanwhile, Illinois’ offense never found its footing. The ground game was stuffed, receivers struggled to separate and the offensive line broke down under pressure. Even when protection held, Altmyer made life harder by stepping into sacks and forcing throws into traffic. Outside of the lone first-quarter touchdown – more the result of a Hoosiers miscue than anything the Illini executed – the unit was stuck in neutral all night.
For a team that entered the night with a top-10 ranking, the performance was nothing short of embarrassing. Indiana, on the other hand, looked sharper than it did a year ago, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza cementing himself as the real deal. It was a statement win for the Hoosiers – and a night Illinois fans would rather forget. Social media, of course, had plenty to say about it: