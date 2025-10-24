Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois at Washington?
All things considered, the 2025 season has played out about as well as could have been expected for Illinois football. (Just take a look at how Illinois on SI called it as far back as a year ago.) The Illini (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are arguably exactly where they're supposed to be. Can they shake things up, make some good trouble and upset Washington (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) in one of the least "upsettable" environments in the game? If there was ever a time for coach Bret Bielema and his guys to show they are indeed built for the big stage, it will be Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN).
So who wins? Our Illinois on SI staff is split, but there is a consensus: It's gonna be a close, knock-down, drag-out grinder of a game. Here's how we picked 'em:
Jason Langendorf
The storylines and star power in this one are virtually endless, but given that each team's advantages more or less cancel out the other's and a soggy forecast may force the issue, Illinois-Washington may come down to "our 11 against your 11." Who will be more disciplined, more physically dominant, and who will dig just a bit deeper than the other guy? With all of Husky Stadium behind them – and with its own College Football Playoff aspirations on the line – UW should have just enough to ruin the Illini's CFP hopes.
Prediction: Washington 34, Illinois 30
Steve Greenberg
Maybe the Illini are up to this task. The Huskies were unable to stand up to Ohio State’s or Michigan’s physicality, evidenced by a talented offense’s inability to finish drives. Can the Illini play at a high enough level of old-fashioned Big Ten brutishness? Maybe getting their own education against OSU, followed by a bye week, was just what the Illini needed. I remain skeptical.
Prediction: Washington 31, Illinois 24
Jackson Langendorf
A road matchup at Husky Stadium is one of the toughest asks in college football, but Illinois has experience in chaotic road environments. The Illini need another big-time performance from quarterback Luke Altymer – especially given their ground game struggles and Washington’s elite run defense. Defensively, between the rain and Demond Williams Jr.’s shaky play of late, Illinois had better have an answer for running back Jonah Coleman, who figures to be the Huskies' go-to option. It’ll be a close one, but expect Altmyer to get it done on one side of the football, while Aaron Henry’s defensive unit slows down Coleman enough on the other side to get the win.
Prediction: Illinois 24, Washington 20
Pranav Hegde
The Illini have been superb coming out of the bye week under Bret Bielema. Can they keep up that trend in Seattle? Washington has not only won 23 of its past 24 at home but is also far better than its absence from the AP rankings suggests. Still, Illinois has been through the gauntlet already, facing elite competition in Ohio State and Indiana, and that experience should pay off here. With a healthier roster and a week of extra preparation after the bye, this feels like a defining moment for the Illini. I think they find a way to grind out a tough, physical win and build some real momentum for the second half of the season.
Prediction: Illinois 27, Washington 23
Jared Shlensky
There aren't many tougher places for an opponent to play in college football than Husky Stadium, and I think the Illini are in for a rude awakening come Saturday. Washington is 24-1 in its past 25 home games, with the only loss during that stretch coming to No. 1 Ohio State less than a month ago. The Huskies might be coming off a blowout loss to Michigan last week, but if there is a home team I'm not going against, it's Washington. I expect this game to be close from start to finish, but I'm not taking the bait and picking the Illini.