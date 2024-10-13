To Go for Two or Not to Go for Two? That Is the Question
Purdue had a decision to make.
In the young seconds of overtime Saturday in Champaign, the Boilermakers answered a quick Illinois touchdown with one of their own, closing their deficit to 1, at 50-49. Save a tiny period at the very end of regulation, the Boilers had played the entire game from behind – down as much as 24 points. The late offense was a sudden and surprise burst of prosperity, a bit of agency after hours of playing off the back foot.
Ryan Walters' decision to go for 2 – and make no mistake, it would have been the head coach's decision – made a certain amount of sense. The momentum had been captured. Always go for the win on the road. Bet on yourself.
Purdue had seemingly been assured of defeat for the better part of the previous couple hours. Now it was a virtual coin-flip. The Boilers must have been almost disoriented by how suddenly and jarringly their chances to win spiked. It all came crashing down the moment Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek came crashing through Purdue's offensive line, stayed locked on quarterback Ryan Browne and dragged him down – and the Boilers' soaring hopes with him.
Was it the wrong gamble, then? Nah. Sure, Purdue was relying on Browne, a first-time starting quarterback at the controls of an offense that had broken the goal line just once in the previous two weeks. But it also needed just 3 yards to pull off a massive comeback upset on the road in an otherwise lost season. Oh, and that first-time starter? By overtime, he had all but taken apart Illinois' defense and sold it for parts. Going for broke wasn't just a tactic to force the Boilers to shed a passive mindset. It's what brought them back from being down four scores in the first place.
The Boilers, now 1-5, won't care that they lost bravely – only that they lost. And the Illini aren't likely lamenting their narrow win right now. They're celebrating life at 5-1. Those who care? Us. Because taking risks in dramatic moments are what make sports worth watching.