New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito Among Illinois Alums to Shine Saturday
Timing – especially in the NFL preseason – is everything.
Former Illinois player Tommy DeVito was the last of four New York Giants quarterbacks to see the field against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but the experienced pro – now in his third year, with eight NFL starts under his belt – made his time count, working against mostly third- and fourth-string defenders.
DeVito played the whole fourth quarter and led New York's offense on a pair of scoring drives. After first mounting an 11-play drive that resulted in a field goal, DeVito and the Giants went three-and-out on the following drive. After a Bills fumble, DeVito closed out the night with a nine-play drive that resulted in an eight-yard touchdown pass to running back Jonathan Ward.
Overall, DeVito played well, even if that's what a backup quarterback with his experience is supposed to do against a bunch of backups in the preseason. The bad news for DeVito: His competition – Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston – played well, too.
Wilson and Dart are all but guaranteed the top two spots on the depth chart, but the third-string job is up for grabs. It's highly unlikely that the Giants will keep four quarterbacks on their active roster, which means before the regular season starts, either DeVito or Winston is likely looking at being cut, traded or re-signed to the practice squad.
Who gets the nod? DeVito signed with the Giants as an drafted free agent back in 2023 and has had his moments in his two seasons in New York. But it could be a tough beat for the former Illini: The Giants just signed Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract in the offseason.
Expect all four quarterbacks to play in the next two preseason games, but don't be surprised if DeVito is the odd man out when it's all said and done. Competent quarterbacks with NFL game experience hardly grow on trees, though, so DeVito may yet find an NFL home for 2025, even if it isn't in New York.
More Illini making noise in early NFL preseason
DeVito wasn't the only Illinois alum to deliver in Saturday's preseason action. In Tampa Bay's win over Tennessee, veteran Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin made all three of his kicks – two field goals and an extra point – and Titans linebacker Jihad Ward recorded a sack and a run stuff.
Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen finished with four tackles in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman caught his only target for seven yards in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive lineman Denzel Daxon (Dallas Cowboys) and Keith Randolph (Green Bay Packers) also made strong impressions, as Daxon recorded two tackles and a sack against the Los Angeles Rams and Randolph finished with three total tackles against the New York Jets.