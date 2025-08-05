USA Today Coaches Poll: Where Illinois Football and 2025 Opponents Rank
Illinois hasn’t been ranked in a preseason poll since 2008. Back then, the program was coming off a surprise 9-4 showing in 2007 – an eerily similar situation to that of the present-day Illini. In '08, the Illini wound up going 5-7 (3-5 Big Ten) in a disappointing follow-up to their Rose Bowl appearance.
This time, the expectations elevated quite a bit higher than that. In USA Today’s coaches poll, which was released Monday, coach Bret Bielema’s squad was recognized with the nation's No. 12 ranking. If that number were to be duplicated in next week’s AP poll, it would be Illinois’ highest preseason ranking since 1990, which, coincidentally enough, came on the heels of a Citrus Bowl victory in the 1989 campaign.
Light schedule?
Of the Illini’s 2025 opponents, only two were listed in the top 25 of the coaches poll. Just one of those foes (Ohio State at No. 2) were ranked above Illinois, despite its playing nine conference games in the always-loaded Big Ten. But it's worth noting that the Illini's’ other top-25 matchup – against Indiana (No. 19) – comes on the road.
Two other Illinois opponents were listed in the “others receiving votes” category, as Washington (15) and Duke (12) – both road games for Illinois – picking up votes.
What it means
With Bielema’s Illini ranking above all but one 2025 opponent (in one poll, at least), logic holds that Illinois should be poised for an 11-1 regular season, right? Except that it’s never that simple. Indiana, Washington and Duke all pose a hornet's nest of problems for Illinois on the field, along with presenting hostile road environments. A matchup with Wisconsin in Madison could also be dangerous.
Still, the Illini appear in position to follow up their 2024 season with a bang – perhaps not just matching last year’s success but even surpassing it. And considering the tacit praise Bielema’s peers just heaped on the program through the coaches poll, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Illini do just that.