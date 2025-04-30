Illini now

Illinois Defensive Back Tyler Strain Withdraws From Portal, Returns for 2025 Season

Strain withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Tuesday, opting to return to the Illini next season

Jared Shlensky

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tyler Strain (20) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Illinois defensive back Tyler Strain entered the spring transfer portal a little less than two weeks ago. Fortunately for Illinois, Strain had second thoughts and has elected to stay in Champaign for his fifth and final year, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday.

Strain, from Pace, Florida, played in seven games (starting six) in 2024. In four seasons in Champaign, he has collected 57 tackles, (one for a loss), three interceptions and nine pass breakups over 35 games.

Strain didn't make public why he entered the portal in the first place. His game reps decreased in 2024, which may have led him to test the transfer waters – but that's only speculation.

The bottom line is, Strain is back – and that has to be viewed as a plus for the Illini. Coach Bret Bielema has lost a few more players than he probably expected to this spring, so getting one to return – especially a senior with starting experience – is a win.

Strain should be in the mix for a starting spot in 2025, or at least a bigger role than he had last year. He could get more reps on special teams, too.

