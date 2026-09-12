Gabe Jacas' Brilliant NFL Debut Shows the Promise and Imperfection at Illinois

Considering the relatively limited action former Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas saw in Week 1 for the New England Patriots, it would have been impossible to dream up a better NFL debut. Jacas saw the field for just 19 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2026 Super Bowl.

Highest Graded Rookie from the NFL’s Season Opener:



🔶 Gabe Jacas, NE: 77.3@IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/4ptxN1RFpr — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2026

Yet he made noise – we’re talking drum-banging, heavy-metal-band noise – in those minimal reps. Jacas, the No. 55 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, totaled three tackles and tied for a team high in sacks (one) and tackles for loss (two).

Gabe Jacas helps continue setting Illinois’ sky-high NFL standard

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Illini rattled off 19 wins over the past two seasons, but let’s call it what it was: the 2025 campaign was a mild disappointment and 2024 was a rollercoaster ride – albeit a joy-filled one for Illinois fans – of last-minute heroics after last-minute heroics. (Thanks for the memories, Luke Altmyer.)

In reality, neither of those teams rated among the upper echelon of the sport – and neither would have been competitive in the College Football Playoff.

But Bret Bielema deserves his flowers . He has single-handedly dragged Illinois out of not just irrelevance – but from the depths of some of college football’s murkiest waters. Powerhouse status, at least so far, is still out of reach.

Yet for a program that has lingered far below mediocrity before the past two seasons, Illinois has consistently churned out loads of high-quality NFL talent – with Jacas being the latest player to join that not-so-rare air.

The rookie Gabe Jacas looking like a vet 😤



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AofeirC9vt — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

We know about the secondary talent that comes out of Champaign – and more is coming soon . Before Monday night (Christian Gonzalez signed a new deal with the Patriots), Devon Witherspoon had been the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. Four other DBs – including standout safety Kerby Joseph – from the Bielema era are also on NFL rosters in 2026.

But Jacas made it clear on Wednesday night that the Illini don’t just produce cornerbacks and safeties. There are high-level NFL players from Illinois from all three levels of defense.

And somewhat surprisingly, the offense isn’t far behind. Tommy DeVito (Patriots) is a top-notch backup quarterback. Wideouts Isaiah Williams (New York Jets) and Pat Bryant (Denver Broncos) have each worked themselves toward the front of their respective receiver rooms.

Tack on the four offensive linemen from the Bielema era that are currently on active rosters, plus tight end Tanner Arkin (Patriots) and running back Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals), and the Illini could practically build their own NFL team.

How can the Illini parlay this NFL success into wins at the college level?

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recruiting is undoubtedly an area that needs show improvement under Bielema. (This past cycle was a step in the right direction.) And the NFL pipeline from Champaign – which involves just about every position group in the sport – is the sell.

Bielema and his staff have been building something bordering on special almost exclusively with three-star prospects. If the Illini can start reeling in more four-star prospects, and more-than-occasional five-stars, they will not only continue feeding talent to the NFL but also win a lot of college football games.



But Illinois has to keep putting momentum behind its recent gains to show those prospects that both can be done in Champaign.