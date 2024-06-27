Former Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Ready For Next Chapter In Life
Terrence Shannon is no different than any college student.
After his time on campus, he is ready to move on to the next stage. For him, it's the NBA.
Shannon was drafted No. 27 by the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. He became the Illinois Fighting Illini's first player picked in the first round since Meyers Leonard in 2012.
"It's crazy. I'm grateful," Shannon said. "It hit me like a bowling ball ... I was just happy. My dream came true. Now, I got to go to work."
Shannon overcame a rape accusations during his senior season to reach this point. He was suspended six games in December when the allegations surfaced. After being reinstated, he finished the season and then was found not guilty once the case went to trial in early June.
"It's been tough, man," Shannon said. "You can only control what you can control. I did that every day. I just put my head down and focused on basketball. Now, I'm here."
The case may have caused Shannon to drop in the draft. Before the season, he was projected as a lottery pick. He said he remained calm throughout.
"You never know going into these type of deals," Shannon said. "Some guys get promised, some guys know for sure where they're going to go. I didn't know. My agent just told me to be ready."
The trial also condensed the draft workout process. Shannon said he had to interview for eight teams in nine days. He never made excuses.
"Nobody cared what I was going through like, `Oh, is he going to come in and complain,"' Shannon said. "They wanted to see what you were doing that day and when you come in and work out for the team. I worked hard every workout ... That was my mindset."
Now, Shannon can finally focus on the future. It seems to be bright.
"I've started a new chapter in my life," Shannon said. "I'm ready to go to work. I'm ready to be at the next level, compete with those guys and win an NBA championship."
