Former Illini Stars Like Devon Witherspoon Now Featured In EA's College Football `25
When former Illinois Fighting Illini stars Devon Witherspoon and Jer'Zhan Newton were in college, they were unable to see themselves on a video game.
At the time, the NCAA was pre-NIL. It was also trying to find a way for amateur athletes to monetize their likenesses, thus the popular college football game by EA Sports was discontinued.
Now, with athletes like former Illinois basketball player Coleman Hawkins making millions, the game is back. Players have returned but what about those who missed it?
According to a report by USA Today, the game has the option of featuring stars from the past. So Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) and Newton (Washington Commanders) will make appearances on College Football `25 when it's released in mid-August.
The video game was discontinued in 2013 but current NFL players are available in "ultimate team mode."
UNDERWOOD SAYS FORMER ILLINI STAR WILL THRIVE ON DEFENSE IN NBA
The best way, especially for a rookie, is impacting the game on the defensive end. That's exactly how Illini coach Brad Underwood sees Terrence Shannon's first year in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Shannon, who was drafted at No. 27, makes his debut with T-Wolves Wednesday in the summer league in Las Vegas. The last Illini player taken in the first round was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
"I think defensively he's a stalwart," Underwood said. "I think defensively, he's got a chance to impact the NBA game right away. I think his ability to guard on the ball, his athleticism, his physicality, 6-6, 220."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI