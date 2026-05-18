Illinois Football Lands Three-Star Offensive Lineman Soren Fifer – What It Means

Earlier this week, Illinois football saw Cameron Wagner – a four-star in-state offensive lineman from St. Joseph-Ogden – slip through its grasp and instead sign with Big Ten rival Oregon. It felt like a rare low moment in the otherwise uplifting recent revival of the program's recruiting under Bret Bielema.

Although the Illini had experienced a breakthrough with their 2026 class, signing four-stars Nick Hankins Jr., Kai Pritchard and Nasir Rankin to lead a group that checks in at No. 24 in 247Sports' composite rankings, Bielema and his staff still have plenty of work ahead of them to catch perennial conference talent leaders like Ohio State, Michigan and, yes, Oregon.

And because Illinois had invested so much time and effort into wooing Wagner – a player who, by the way, lives a 15-minute drive from U of I's Urbana-Champaign campus – the news felt like insult on top of injury. But the pain was brief, thanks to the decision of another class of 2027 in-state lineman: Morton's Soren Fifer on Thursday announced he had committed to Illinois.

After much thought and consideration I have decided to continue my education and football career at the University of Illinois! Thank you to every coach who has recruited me and helped me I wish you the best. @23adamoneill @AllenTrieu @CfbRalb @Coach_BMiller @BretBielema pic.twitter.com/ilyUhmpoxJ — Soren Fifer (@SorenFifer) May 14, 2026

Soren Fifer's background

Fifer is a 16-year-old high school senior-to-be who already carries a 6-foot-7, 295-pound frame. He will be a legacy student at Illinois, where his mother also attended. He has received 13 scholarship offers (including six from Big Ten schools), rebuffing a late bid from defending national champ Indiana.

The Illini coaches are likely privately celebrating after Fifer also turned down a late offer from none other than Oregon. If Fifer continues to grow, or just fill out and develop his technique, he could conceivably rise to four-star status and make Illinois' "loss" of Wagner a wash.

Morton High 2027 6’6’’, 310 pound offensive lineman Soren Fifer commits to Illinois. Fifer got late offers from Oregon and Indiana but Illinois was first offer and always his top choice. First Mid-Illini recruit for Illini football since I believe 1999 pic.twitter.com/s3cOgS607u — Jim Mattson (@hoijim) May 15, 2026

Soren Fifer scouting report

Fifer has elite size and a combination of power and feet that make him an extremely intriguing prospect. He isn't as explosive or sudden as some players at his position, but if he gets the angle he wants on run blocks and gets his hands on you, it's a wrap.

Whether he plays inside or outside will depend on how well he can hold up in pass protection against Big Ten pass athletes, but his length and balance are huge advantages in that regard.

Junior season highlights for Illinois offensive line commit Soren Fifer @hudl https://t.co/ALyPW2TPJW #hudl — Jason Langendorf (@JasonLangendorf) May 18, 2026

How Soren Fifer fits at Illinois

High school offensive linemen frequently take at least a year of seasoning in college before making much of an impact, and by 2028 the Illini should be overhauling their starting five yet again. Pritchard figures to be a big part of that group's future over the next few years, but even many of Bielema's 2026 offensive line signings (featuring a slew of JUCO recruits) will be wrapping up their Illini careers around the time Fifer should be coming into his own as a college player.

A lot can happen between now and then – particularly if the Illini keep leveling up on the recruiting front – but if Fifer continues on his current developmental trajectory, he should have a chance to emerge as a starter in 2028 or 2029. Worst-case scenario, he should bolster the depth of a position group that has yet to fully stabilize under Bielema.