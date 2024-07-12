Here Are The Five Former Illini Players To Watch During The NBA Las Vegas Summer League
The NBA Las Vegas Summer League starts today and runs through July 22.
Each team plays four games before entering a playoff system to determine the champion.
Here are the five Illini players showcasing their skills:
Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
He is the most high profile draft pick of the group. Shannon Jr. debuts his talents at the next level. His combination of athleticism and strength mirrors what the Timberwolves are looking for to improve their NBA title hopes.
The Timberwolves schedule:
Friday, July 12 (4:00 p.m. CT; ESPN 2) – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Sunday, July 14 (4:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers
Tuesday, July 16 (7:00 p.m. CT; ESPN 2) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Thursday, July 18 (10:00 p.m. CT; ESPN) – Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
Marcus Domask, Chicago Bulls
Domask was an All-Big Ten selection in his one season with the Illini. Now with the Bulls, he has the chance to show he was worth the Exhibit-10 deal.
The Bulls schedule:
Saturday, July 13 (3:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Sunday, July 14 (9:00 p.m. CT; ESPN 2) – Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors
Tuesday, July 16 (5:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
Friday, July 19 (5:00 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
Malcolm Hill, New Orleans Pelicans
Hill is looked at as a player willing to put his body on the line for the team. He has a habit of drawing contact while drawing a high rate of fouls. As part of the New Orleans Pelicans, the opportunity to increase that intensity has arrived.
Friday, July 12 (4:00 p.m. CT; ESPN 2) – New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Sunday, July 14 (6:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic
Tuesday, July 16 (9:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
Thursday, July 18 (5:00 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Giorgi Bezhanishvili – Indiana Pacers
The Austrian born player knows a thing or two about playing in the pros. In 2021, he played for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League. Then in 2022, he competed in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Now after a stint with the ASEAN Basketball League, he gets another crack at the big time:
Friday, July 12 (7:00 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Sunday, July 14 (4:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Tuesday, July 16 (3:00 p.m. CT; ESPN U) – Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
Thursday, July 18 (3:30 p.m. CT; ESPN 2) – Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets
Qunicy Guerrier, Toronto Raptors
The power forward from Canada known for his aggressive rebounding went undrafted. But after signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Toronto Raptors, Guerrier has another opportunity.
Saturday, July 13 (7:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Sunday, July 14 (8:30 p.m. CT; NBA TV) – Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
Wednesday, July 17 (4:00 p.m. CT; ESPN 2) – Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz
Friday, July 19 (8:00 p.m. CT; Bally Sports Sun) – Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmaill.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
