Two Illinois Stars Projected in ESPN's Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft

4⭐️ 6’6” SG Lucas Morillo 🇩🇴 (C/O 2026)

Was unstoppable today for the Dominican Republic vs Jordan (FIBA U19 World Cup)



26 Points (Tournament High)

10/17 FG | 1/3 3PT | 5/5 FT

12 Rebounds

2 Assists



He holds offers from UCLA, Marquette, High Point, East Carolina + 3 more