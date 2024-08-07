Illini Coach Bret Bielema Does Good ‘Eager’ Deed In Time For School
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema is more than just what his profession says.
The Champaign resident, who is entering his fourth season at the helm for the Illini, has opted to give back in time for the upcoming academic calendar ahead of the season opener against Eastern Illinois Aug. 29.
Bielema and his wife Jen have created the FamILLy First Backpack and School Supply Drive, allowing students in need to get access to backpacks and school supplies, along with other materials they might need.
Wide receiver Pat Bryant, linebacker Kenneth Odeluga and defensive back Miles Scott are expected to be involved as well, according to an Illinois Athletics release issued Monday night.
The donation will see 150 backpacks go to Champaign-area schools, along with 100 season tickets as a token of appreciation.
Bielema says he greatly enjoys the fan support, and his initiative is another way for him to stay active off the field.
“Jen and I are excited to launch our backpack and school supply drive for the Champaign-Urbana community," Bielema said. "It has been awesome to see our players eagerness to be involved in the community, as well. We are looking forward to giving back, while also providing tickets for young fans to enjoy this historic season at Memorial Stadium, a place that has provided so many great memories for our family."
Scott is excited to see the next generation of Illini fans in Memorial Stadium, emphasizing the importance of community-building.
“The team is excited to give back and help kids in the community in any way we can," Scott said. "We can't wait to see all the kids in Memorial Stadium again this fall."
The drive begins Saturday, Aug. 10, with FamILLy Movie Night, where the movie “Kung Fu Panda” will be prominently shown on the big screen.
