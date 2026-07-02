Illinois Coach Brad Underwood's Early Takeaways on Transfer Stefan Vaaks

Illinois had to address a need this offseason. Sure, the returning quintet of David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic offers the Illini a superb combination of size, shooting, IQ and overall playmaking – but there was still something (or, more accurately, someone) missing.

Who would be the go-to perimeter option? Who was poised to be the triggerman in the backcourt, someone capable of being both a facilitator and primary scorer? Incoming freshman Quentin Coleman may have that potential, but it’s tough to bank on a freshman in that role (they can't all be Keaton Wagler unicorns).

Then the Illini landed Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks – which swiftly solved that problem. A 6-foot-7 guard with the ability to get to the rim and shoot off the catch or the bounce – and, mind you, he can really shoot it – Vaaks will get his. But he can also make plays for others, as he proved in leading Providence in assists last season.

Through the early part of the summer in Champaign, here’s what Illinois' Brad Underwood has seen thus far from Vaaks (who is currently playing with his Estonian national team):

Brad Underwood offers early thoughts on new Illini Stefan Vaaks

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We only had a few days with him on the court,” Underwood said on Tuesday. “Just great vision. Very, very good shooter. It’s more about him with [strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher] at that time. He’s got great strength. Great physical size. We’ll get dialed in a little more as to strengths and weaknesses within the framework of what we’re doing.

“But his shooting is, no nonsense, it’s really good. He can really do that. He can shoot it off the bounce. But, like, his playmaking and the little bit that we saw ... we have got to continue to pair that with our other players and see how it all comes together.”

How Underwood goes about integrating Vaaks into the mix appears to be somewhat up in the air – and understandably so, as it’s only early July – but two things already are crystal clear: Vaaks can indeed shoot it (real shocker, considering he led the Big East in three-pointers made and percentage as a freshman) and pass it.

Another reason Vaaks will be so important for the Illini: He can be the closer. Mirkovic is extremely talented, but rarely is a big man the go-to option down the stretch. Stojakovic can be a primary option throughout a game, but his lack of shooting makes it tough to label him the de facto choice in crunch time.

Think back on the dominant closers the Illini have had in the Underwood era: Wagler, Terrence Shannon Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, even Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley at times.

Each of those players had a weapon neither Mirkovic nor Stojakovic (or any non-Vaaks Illini, for that matter) truly possesses: shooting off the bounce. Defenses can load up on slashers, collapse on a big man or run a sharpshooter off the line.

But for a team defense, there is no schematic answer for a gifted off-the-bounce shooter. All an opponent can do is put its best defender on the ball and hope for the best. And against the Illini in 2026-27, teams will have to do just that against Vaaks in late-game situations.

EURO FRESHMAN TAKES OVER‼️



Stefan Vaaks drops 16 points in 2nd off the bench at MSG 🔥 Vaaks hit 4 big threes late in the game pic.twitter.com/yUdDl5CKoK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 3, 2026

And throughout games – including in those aforementioned closeout scenarios – they will be forced to pick their poison. Go over a screen on Vaaks, and he’ll attack the basket. Go under, and he’ll get a clean look – which he’ll likely cash. Send two bodies at him, and he’ll hit an open teammate.

Also, let’s not forget the threat Vaaks is without the ball in his hands (again, he led the Big East in triples). A constant stressor on defenses, Vaaks is exactly what the Illini needed in their backcourt: the full offensive package.

The only question: How will Underwood and his staff deploy Vaaks to ensure his wide-ranging skill set is fully utilized? If history is any indication, whatever solution the Illini decides on will likely be the best one.