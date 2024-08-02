Illinois Expects To Put Point Guard Hopes In Freshman Kasparas Jakučionis
The way incoming freshman Kasparas Jakučionis played this summer may have solidified the starting point guard spot for the Illinois Fighting Illini.
After an impressive showing in FIBA U18 championships, he is drawing praise from plenty of college basketball analysts. Former Illini player Mike Latulip, who is a contributor to the The Field of 68 podcast, said Jakucionis is the point this season.
"I think he committed maybe in May," Latulip said. "Through April, you're kind of like, `Who's going to be the guy? Who's going the guy to where you can properly allocate roles for this team.' Role allocation is important when you return only two guys. Who's going to be the guy and who's going to be the guy that everyone plays off and I think that's Jakučionis."
The Illini have the option of using Kylan Boswell or Tre White at point but Jaukucionis is the best facilitator on the roster. He is considered a one-and-done prospect who could go in the first round of next summer's NBA draft.
"The add of Kasparas makes the rest of this roster make sense," Latulip said. "I don't think you were going to say, `Hey, we want Tre White to be our primary ball-handler, primary guy. I don't think you wanted it to be Kylan Boswell. Even though these guys may be capable of it, but what's your ceiling as a team if that's the case."
Latulip feels Jakucionis helps bring out the best in newcomers like freshmen Will Riley and Morez Johnson.
"What Kasparas allows those guys to do is fall back into their natural positions," Latulip said. "Those guys can just operate. They don't have to overextend ... He puts that roster together."
