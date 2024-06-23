Illinois Freshman Morez Johnson Makes Recruiting Pitch To Potential Target Jasper Johnson
Incoming freshman Morez Johnson has yet to play a game for Illinois Fighting Illini but is already trying to improve the program.
Johnson, who was Mr. Basketball in Illinois last season, made a recruiting pitch to potential target Jasper Johnson via social media. Jasper Johnson had his official visit over the weekend. When Jasper Johnson posted a photo of himself holding an orange Illini jersey on X, the other Johnson thought it was the perfect time to help coach Brad Underwood.
"I think orange look wonderful on you," Morez Johnson replied to the photo.
Underwood could use all the help he can get to help sway the 6-foot-4 Johnson, who is rated the No. 10 player in the country by 247Sports. He is set to begin his senior year at Link Academy in Missouri. Like former Illini guard Terrence Shannon, Johnson is left-handed and known for his athleticism and ability to get to the rim.
Underwood has to put in a lot of work to land Johnson. He is being strongly coveted by North Carolina and Kentucky. He also has an upcoming visit at Alabama later this week.
This could be an epic haul for Underwood if he's able to pull in his top targets. Aside from Johnson, the Illini are also awaiting today's announcement from standout Will Riley.
Riley is expected to decide between Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona and the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL. A rising senior at The Phelps School in Malvern, Penn., he is rated the No. 26 player in the nation by ESPN.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com