Illinois' Pat Bryant Wants To Take Some Pressure Off Quarterback Luke Altmyer
As the Fighting Illini enter the new season, a good amount of the pressure is already being placed on junior quarterback Luke Atlmyer to lead the offense.
Luckily, he has a high-caliber wide receiver in senior Pat Bryant to lessen the burden. Bryant said he is more than willing to help carry the load.
"it's not really so much on Luke," Bryant said at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis. "I feel like it's on me as well, being able to stay consistent and keeping the main goal the main goal. Last year we did a pretty solid job."
Last year, Altmyer had a solid season, while at the same time struggling with consistency. Bryant could have easily gone straight to the NFL draft, but decided to stay one more in year in part to play with Altmyer.
Their collective experience is bringing on a renewed sense of optimism to the Fighting Illini.
As Bryant enters his final season with the prospect of the NFL in his sight, he wants more than anything to stay healthy. He dealt with a nagging leg injury the second half of the season.
"It's my job as well to stay healthy so I can have the year that I want to have," Bryant said. "That's kind of been another one of my main focuses. The best ability is availability."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
