Illinois vs. Kansas Week 2: TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds, More
Illinois welcomes Kansas into Champaign for the first time since 1968 with a colossal opportunity at stake for fourth-year coach Bret Bielema.
The Fighting Illini carry a sold-out environment into Saturday night for the first time in eight years. After a nearly two-decade spell of turmoil under several coaches, including former NFL mainstay Lovie Smith, the program attempts to turn a corner toward consistency.
The Illini are coming off a season in which five of seven losses were decided by a touchdown or fewer. The two other losses were less competitive, which included an 11-point road loss to the Jayhawks, 34-23. It's a game in which defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has gone on record saying he has watched "100 times," arguably making it the most critical of Bielema's tenure.
As of Friday, Illinois is a 5.5-point underdog according to BetMGM, with ESPN projecting the Illini at a 33.1 percent chance to win.
Illinois-Kansas will air nationally at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on FS1 from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Fox Sports App allows users to stream the game through participating TV providers.
Tuesday night, Illinois Athletics announced that all general admission tickets sold through the school website were sold out. However, limited availability remains through its ticketing partner, SeatGeek. This is the Illini's first nonconference home matchup sold out against a ranked opponent since 2011.
After Illinois faces Kansas, it will welcome Mid-American Conference opponent Central Michigan next Saturday for Homecoming Weekend before the Illini begin Big Ten competition with a trip to Nebraska on Sept. 20. It is the fourth straight year Bielema will face the Cornhuskers, winning two out of the first three matchups. Nebraska won last year's meeting in Champaign, 20-7.
