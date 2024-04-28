Details Of Former Illinois Receiver Isaiah Williams' Free Agent Contract With Detroit Lions Revealed
Former Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams was obviously disappointed about not hearing his name called this weekend during the NFL Draft.
Despite being the Big Ten's second-most productive receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Williams was left chasing the undrafted free agent route. He eventually landed with the Detroit Lions in what appears a good situation.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Williams' contract has a $225,000 base salary that includes a $15,000 signing bonus. The base salary is among the highest for undrafted free agents, meaning the Lions have every intention of Williams making the roster this season.
This should give him a chance to prove wrong the teams who passed him over in the draft. Williams' teammate, Casey Washington, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round. Williams, who was an early-entry candidate in the draft, was considered the higher-ranked prospect.
Williams, who was recruited as a quarterback out of the St. Louis area, made great strides after changing positions. He started two games at quarterback in 2020 before switching in the spring of 2021. Williams ended his Illini career as the school's No. 2 leader in receptions with 214. He led the Big Ten in catches last season with 82, ranking 13th nationally. He was also a first-team All-Conference selection by coaches and media.
Perhaps NFL teams were scared off because Williams is playing a relatively new position. It should give him plenty motivation once training camp begins. The Lions are perfect situation for him to improve his development at receiver.