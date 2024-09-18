Latest TE Commitment Shows How Illinois Has Benefitted From Early-Season Success
The Illinois Fighting Illini football program recently received a verbal commitment from one of the top players in Illinois.
While coach Bret Bielema is unable to comment on specific recruits until they are signed, he discussed how much things have changed since the 3-0 start this season. Bielema is aware of what's happening.
"I'm not just downplaying, I really don't worry where we're at," Bielema said. "I worry about where we're going but I am not oblivious to when we gather attention."
On Monday, tight end Grant Smith of Maroa-Forsyth announced his verbal to the Illini for the 2025 class. He is a three-star recruit from one of the state's top small-school programs. Bielema said staying relevant in the Central Illinois area is important.
"I knew it when I took the job and now some of our best are from [Central Illinois]," Bielema said. "...I just couldn't be happier for us and our recruiting."
The Illini are also gaining interest on the national circuit. Aside from Smith, they are also reeling in attention from a national standpoint at the same position. Four-star Mack Sutter (Dunlap) and four-star JC Anderson (Mt. Zion) also have the Illini have on their lists.
"I realized the media attention we gathered because I've been around it in the past," Bielema said. "When I got here, it wasn't there."
Bielema said recruiting Central Illinois is important.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI