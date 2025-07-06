Former Illini Brian Campbell Tied for Second Entering Final Round at John Deere Classic
Former Illinois golfer Brian Campbell is in the thick of contention at the 2025 John Deere Classic, entering the final round tied for second place at 14-under. Competing on familiar turf at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, Campbell has strung together three impressive rounds and now finds himself just a stroke behind leader Davis Thompson. He shares second place with a competitive group that includes Max Homa, David Lipsky and Emiliano Grillo, setting the stage for an exciting Sunday finish.
Campbell’s game has been steady and composed throughout the tournament. His local ties and roots in the Midwest have drawn him strong support throughout the week, too, with plenty of fans following his group closely.
Since turning professional in 2015 after a standout college career in Champaign, Campbell has steadily built momentum on the PGA Tour. Earlier this year, he broke through with his first career victory at the Mexico Open, a win that seems to have unlocked a new level of confidence in his game.
As he heads into the final round just one shot off the lead, Campbell, 32, is poised to chase his second PGA Tour title. With a familiar course under his feet and a supportive crowd behind him, he has a golden opportunity to capitalize.
For Illinois golf fans, his rise this weekend is another sign of what may be the program’s growing presence at the professional level. Campbell has quietly put together a solid season and now has a chance to make it a full-fledged breakout.