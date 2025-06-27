Former Illinois Women's Basketball Star Returns to Champaign in New Role
Former Fighting Illini women’s basketball star and two-time University of Illinois graduate Kendall Bostic is returning to Champaign in a new role. The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics on Thursday announced that Bostic has been named assistant director of development for Varsity I, where she will lead engagement efforts with former student-athletes through alumni events, reunions and programming designed to strengthen ties between past and present Illini.
Bostic, a four-year letterwinner from 2021 to 2025, helped spearhead the resurgence of Illinois women’s basketball, including two NCAA Tournament appearances (2023 and 2025) and a WBIT championship in 2024. She finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles, and started all 125 games in which she appeared after transferring to Illinois before her sophomore year.
Highly decorated on and off the court, Bostic was a 2024 All-Big Ten first team selection, a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and the recipient of the prestigious Big Ten Medal of Honor. She was also widely recognized for her leadership and community impact, earning Illinois’ Female Spirit Award in 2023.
In her new position, Bostic will lead Varsity I efforts – an association that connects former Illini student-athletes and fosters lifelong relationships within the athletic community.
“I am extremely excited to get to work with and serve all the student-athletes and alumni who have represented the Fighting Illini,” Bostic said. “As a former student-athlete myself, I understand how important it is to have people in your corner, especially those who have been in our shoes. I can’t wait to connect and grow relationships with former letterwinners from all different sports and eras in my new position.”