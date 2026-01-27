How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. No. 2 UCLA: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois is back home to take on its next challenge – a major one – in UCLA, one of the top women's basketball programs in the country. The Illini enter the matchup aiming to bounce back after a tough loss at Nebraska, where a slow start proved costly. Against a team like UCLA, Illinois can’t afford to ease into the game – getting off to a strong start will be essential. Playing with energy from the opening tip and sustaining that intensity for a full 40 minutes will be key if the Illini want to put themselves in position to pull off a tentpole win at home.

Here’s more information on Illinois' potentially pivotal matchup against UCLA:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA Bruins

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten)

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) What: Big Ten conference matchup

Big Ten conference matchup When: Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. CT Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Promotion: Hail to the Orange Out | Giveaway of 500 Orange Illinois Script Shirts

Hail to the Orange Out | Giveaway of 500 Orange Illinois Script Shirts TV/streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here . For more information, visit bigtenplus.com .)

B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, . For more information, visit .) Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 0-1 last week, dropping a road contest to a ranked Nebraska squad. UCLA went 2-0 last week, taking down Purdue and Northwestern in blowout fashion.

Illinois went 0-1 last week, dropping a road contest to a ranked Nebraska squad. UCLA went 2-0 last week, taking down Purdue and Northwestern in blowout fashion. Series history: Illinois is 3-2 all time against UCLA, losing the previous battle 70-55 last season in Los Angeles.

What to know about UCLA

The Bruins were picked to win the Big Ten in the preseason for good reason, and they have largely looked the part all season. UCLA is anchored by preseason conference Player of the Year Lauren Betts, a dominant senior big who controls the game on both ends of the floor. Betts is averaging 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds and presents a massive challenge with her size, touch around the rim and defensive presence.

But UCLA is far from a one-player team. The Bruins surround Betts with multiple perimeter weapons, including guards Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez – the sister of Bruins legend Jaime Jaquez Jr. – and Gianna Kneepkens, all of whom are averaging double figures. That balance makes UCLA difficult to scheme against, and Illinois will need a near-perfect performance to slow down a Bruins team that can hurt opponents in a variety of ways.