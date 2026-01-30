How to Watch Illinois WBB vs. No. 25 Washington: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois women’s basketball is set to hit the road again, and the margin for error keeps shrinking. The Illini have dropped two straight and now head west to face a physical, confident Washington squad in what feels like a defining Big Ten test.

Road games in the Big Ten are never forgiving, and for a young Illini group still finding consistency, this stretch is a reality check. If Illinois wants to keep pace in a loaded conference, it will have to grow up fast (and, ideally, get Gretchen Dolan back healthy ASAP) – matching Washington’s toughness, handling adversity and proving it can respond when things don’t come easy away from home.

Here’s more information on Illinois' cross-country matchup against Washington:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 25 Washington Huskies

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 5-6 Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten)

Big Ten conference matchup When: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. CT Where: Hec Edmundson Pavillion, Seattle

Hec Edmundson Pavillion, Seattle TV/streaming: FS1

FS1 Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 0-1 last week, dropping a road contest to a ranked Nebraska squad. Washington went 2-0 last week, taking down Minnesota and Maryland at home.

Illinois went 0-1 last week, dropping a road contest to a ranked Nebraska squad. Washington went 2-0 last week, taking down Minnesota and Maryland at home. Series history: Illinois is 1-1 all time against Washington, having dropped the most recent meeting 84-75 to the Huskies in Champaign last season.

What to know about Washington

Washington has quietly established itself as one of the more dangerous teams in the Big Ten, and last season’s breakthrough NCAA Tournament appearance was no fluke. The Huskies returned a strong core from that group and have taken another step forward this year, blending experience with growing confidence. Washington opened the season a perfect 8-0, showcasing its balance and poise, before hitting a brief skid in the middle of the schedule. Rather than letting that derail them, the Huskies responded the way good teams do – by correcting the issues and playing their best basketball.

Since that stretch, the Huskies have ripped off a five-game winning streak, punctuated by an impressive cross-country road trip that ended with a double-overtime win at Maryland in their most recent outing. That result spoke volumes about their toughness, conditioning and ability to execute under pressure, especially away from home. This is a team that does not panic when games get tight, and it continues to improve as the season progresses.

Washington is led by junior guard Sayvia Sellers (19.2 points per game), who has emerged as one of the conference’s most dynamic scorers. She is the engine of the offense and the player Illinois must key on defensively. If the Illini are going to leave Seattle with a win, slowing Sellers and disrupting Washington’s rhythm will be non-negotiable.