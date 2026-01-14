How to Watch No. 25 Illinois WBB vs. No. 8 Michigan: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Fresh off a confidence-boosting road win at Penn State, Illinois women's basketball (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is officially on the national radar. The Illini's victory at State College snapped a brief skid and came with a reward: a No. 25 ranking, further validating the progress this group has made as conference play grinds on.

That momentum, however, will be tested immediately. The Illini are back on the road against the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, marking another high-level Big Ten challenge in a hostile environment. With Illinois aiming to prove its ranking is no fluke and Michigan defending its home floor as a league contender, this matchup sets the stage for a compelling ranked-versus-ranked showdown.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan Wolverines

🆚 No. 8/7 Michigan

🕕 6 PM CT / Thursday, Jan. 15

📍 Ann Arbor, Mich.

🆚 No. 8/7 Michigan
🕕 6 PM CT / Thursday, Jan. 15
📍 Ann Arbor, Mich.
📺 Peacock & NBC Sports Network

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (14-2, 5-1)

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (14-2, 5-1) What: Big Ten conference matchup

Big Ten conference matchup When: Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. CT Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV/streaming: Peacock and NBC Sports Network

Peacock and NBC Sports Network Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois lost a tough one at home against then-No. 19 Ohio State last Wednesday, then bounced back to take down Penn State in Happy Valley. Michigan, on a three-game win streak and having won 10 of 11, went 2-0 last week by trouncing Penn State on the road and beating up Wisconsin at home.

Illinois lost a tough one at home against then-No. 19 Ohio State last Wednesday, then bounced back to take down Penn State in Happy Valley. Michigan, on a three-game win streak and having won 10 of 11, went 2-0 last week by trouncing Penn State on the road and beating up Wisconsin at home. Series history: Illinois is 41-39 all time against the Wolverines. Michigan won the most recent matchup 78-69 last March 2, on the final day of ther regular season, in Champaign.

What to know about Michigan

Michigan has established itself as one of the premier teams in the Big Ten Conference, and the resume backs it up. The Wolverines have suffered just two losses all season – one coming on the road at Washington and the other a razor-thin three-point defeat to No. 1 UConn. Michigan’s consistency on both ends of the floor has made it a difficult out, especially at home, where its physicality and execution tend to shine.

Big game for Olivia Olson last night

Leading the way for UM is sophomore guard Olivia Olson, who is averaging 17.9 points per game and has emerged as one of the most dynamic scorers in the league. Her ability to create off the dribble and score at all three levels puts constant pressure on opposing defenses.

For the Illini, this trip to Ann Arbor represents another measuring stick – one that is also capable of stinging them across the knuckles. Illinois is one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten, but Shauna Green's crew is gaining confidence – and, finally, national attention – and this matchup offers a chance to see how that all holds up against one of the country's elite programs.