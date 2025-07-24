Illinois Golf Rising Star Max Herendeen Set to Make PGA Tour Debut
Max Herendeen has had a remarkable two-year run at Illinois, and on Thursday the Illini golfer will make his PGA Tour debut at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, at the 3M Open.
The two-time All-American led the Illini with a stroke average of 70.84 last year – the 10th-best mark in program history – while finishing third overall in the Big Ten and first in the league's underclassmen rankings.
In Herendeen's maiden PGA Tour voyage, he will be competing against Illinois golf alum Nick Hardy. A two-time Big Ten champion for the Illini, Hardy won the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans (teaming with playing partner Davis Riley) back in 2023. But Hardy is far from Herendeen's only competition outside the Twin Cities over the next few days. Also, competing will be top PGA pros such as Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Sam Burns.
Herendeen is a long shot to make the cut, let alone win the tournament, but regardless of how he performs, playing at the pro level should only benefit him in the long run. And at the end of the day, don't be surprised if Herendeen struggles against the field. There are some really good golfers playing on Thursday, and quite frankly, we're not so sure Herendeen's game is quite up to par with the rest of the competition.