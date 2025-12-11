Three Key Observations From Illinois WBB's 70-62 Victory Over Missouri

Illinois (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) traveled to Columbia in search of a tough, resume-worthy road win, and they came through with a poised 70-62 victory over Missouri. The Illini controlled the game for long stretches, shot efficiently and found answers every time the Tigers threatened to swing momentum. A seventh straight win suggests that coach Shauna Green's vision for this group is ahead of schedule.

Columbus ➡️ Columbia

Different towns, same result!



Great road win for ⁦@IlliniWBB⁩!! First chapter of 2025 Braggin’ Rights goes to the 🔶🔷! #OneWay #ILL 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZtjJIbb7KL — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) December 11, 2025

Here are three more key observations from Illinois' win in Columbia:

1. Illinois' defense set the tone

Missouri may have won the rebounding battle and hit more threes, but Illinois’ defense dictated the terms of the game. The Illini forced 18 turnovers, snagged 11 steals and repeatedly took Missouri out of rhythm with timely pressure and disciplined rotations. Every time the Tigers tried to get comfortable, Illinois poked the ball loose, jumped a passing lane or forced a bailout heave late in the shot clock.

The defining moment came late in the fourth quarter with Illinois clinging to a 56-52 lead. Missouri appeared to have numbers on a drive-and-kick opportunity that would have created a wide-open three. Instead, Gretchen Dolan slid over, planted her feet and drew the charge, flipping possession and halting Missouri’s momentum.

2. The Illini are becoming closers

Finishing on the road is never easy – especially against a Power 4 conference opponent – but Illinois played the final minutes like a group that has been here before. The Illini didn’t force shots, didn’t rush possessions and, most importantly, didn’t turn the ball over, finishing with only nine giveaways on the evening.

4Q 3:19 | Illini 60, Missouri 56@BerryWallace_ makes a second-chance layup. pic.twitter.com/DkdfwtrBnZ — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 11, 2025

Gretchen Dolan and Destiny Jackson handled the ball with poise, and Illinois got the shots it wanted, either through Dolan’s creation, Jackson downhill attacking or Berry Wallace crashing in from the wing. The Illini hit timely free throws, executed in the halfcourt and kept Missouri from stringing together a momentum-changing run.

3. The rotation is settling itself

Depth was a storyline early in the season, with Illinois regularly playing 10 throughout the non-conference slate. But for the second straight game – following the Illini's Big Ten opener – Green relied on a core of seven players logging double-digit minutes.

3Q 4:28 | Illini 45, Missouri 37@MaddieAWebber with a layup on the fast break 🏎 pic.twitter.com/WP10lprhaA — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 11, 2025

The Illini leaned on Cearah Parchment, Berry Wallace, Destiny Jackson, Gretchen Dolan and Jasmine Brown-Hagger as its starters, while Lety Vasconcelos and Maddie Webber provided key minutes off the bench. All seven contributed on both ends, and the shortened rotation helped Illinois maintain continuity, defensive sharpness and late-game composure.

Green appears to be landing on the group she trusts most in tight, physical matchups, and performances like Wednesday's show why. With defined roles and consistent playing time, the Illini look more connected each time out – and this seven-player rotation may be the formula that carries them deeper into the season.