Former Illinois Golfer Nick Hardy Shoots Another Low Round to Close 3M Open
Former Illinois golf standout Nick Hardy closed out a rock-solid performance at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, with a 4-under 67 on Sunday to finish the tournament at 13-under, securing a tie for 28th place. It was Hardy’s third round of 67 on the week – a consistent showing that offered a much-needed steadying force in an up-and-down 2025 season.
Sunday proved to be a difficult day for many in the field. Akshay Bhatia, who entered the final round atop the leaderboard after a dazzling 63 on Saturday, struggled to find his rhythm and faded with a 4-over 75 to fall out of contention. While others stumbled under final-round pressure, Hardy remained steady, carding zero bogeys and capitalizing on birdie chances to steadily climb the board.
Hardy’s clean play and composed approach allowed him to jump more than a dozen spots on Sunday. Although he was never in serious contention for the win – eventual champion Kurt Kitayama surged ahead to finish at 23-under – Hardy’s T-28 finish marks his third-best result of the season, and his second top-30 finish over the past three weeks.
Hardy, a Northbrook native, had made just five cuts in 20 events in 2025 coming into the week, so the 3M Open helped offer a timely boost. Although he has just just one career win on the Tour (the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans), Hardy could parlay his recent play into a season-closing run that maybe just helps him add to that total.