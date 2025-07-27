Illini now

Former Illinois Golfer Nick Hardy Shoots Another Low Round to Close 3M Open

Hardy strung together four consecutive rounds under par at the TPC Twin Cities to keep building momentum into the final stretch of the season

Jul 25, 2024; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Nick Hardy hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Former Illinois golf standout Nick Hardy closed out a rock-solid performance at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, with a 4-under 67 on Sunday to finish the tournament at 13-under, securing a tie for 28th place. It was Hardy’s third round of 67 on the week – a consistent showing that offered a much-needed steadying force in an up-and-down 2025 season.

Sunday proved to be a difficult day for many in the field. Akshay Bhatia, who entered the final round atop the leaderboard after a dazzling 63 on Saturday, struggled to find his rhythm and faded with a 4-over 75 to fall out of contention. While others stumbled under final-round pressure, Hardy remained steady, carding zero bogeys and capitalizing on birdie chances to steadily climb the board.

Hardy’s clean play and composed approach allowed him to jump more than a dozen spots on Sunday. Although he was never in serious contention for the win – eventual champion Kurt Kitayama surged ahead to finish at 23-under – Hardy’s T-28 finish marks his third-best result of the season, and his second top-30 finish over the past three weeks.

Hardy, a Northbrook native, had made just five cuts in 20 events in 2025 coming into the week, so the 3M Open helped offer a timely boost. Although he has just just one career win on the Tour (the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans), Hardy could parlay his recent play into a season-closing run that maybe just helps him add to that total.

Published
