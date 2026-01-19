Three Observations From Illinois WBB's 74-71 Win Over Northwestern

It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t efficient, and it certainly wasn’t stress-free – but it was a win, and they all count the same in the Big Ten standings. No. 25 Illinois outlasted Northwestern 74-71 on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center in a game that tested Illinois’ toughness more than anything else. The Wildcats shot better from the field than the Illini and hung around until the final seconds. Illinois countered by owning the glass, setting up camp at the free-throw line and making just enough winning plays late to survive a gritty in-state battle.

This was not a game that screamed “comfortable home win,” but it did underline a few important truths about this Illinois team as conference play grinds on.

1. Berry Wallace is a superstar

Berry Wallace’s stat line jumps off the page for a reason. Her 29 points was a career high, and more importantly, they came when the Illini needed them most. Wallace scored 12 of Illinois’ 16 fourth-quarter points, essentially carrying the offense during a stretch when clean looks were hard to find and Northwestern was pushing the pace.

Berry Wallace set a new career-high 2️⃣9️⃣ points in @IlliniWBB’s 74-71 win over Northwestern 🤩 pic.twitter.com/p9fnFRceH8 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) January 18, 2026

The efficiency wasn’t perfect – 10-for-24 from the field and 0-for-6 from three – but Wallace consistently put pressure on the defense. She attacked downhill, drew contact and finished the night 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. In a game in which Illinois shot just 37.9 percent overall and 27.8 percent from deep, that ability to manufacture points mattered.

Beyond her scoring, Wallace added nine rebounds and played the full 40 minutes. This wasn't a hot shooting night but a purpose-driven, put-the-team-on-my-back performance. When Northwestern trimmed the lead to one in the fourth quarter, Wallace was the steadying force that prevented the lead – and the game – from flipping.

2. Illinois’ dominance on the offensive glass was the difference

If there was one area where Illinois clearly controlled the game, it was on the boards – especially on the offensive end. Illinois finished with a massive 42-27 rebounding advantage and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, which turned into 23 second-chance points.

Turning defense to offense!



2Q 1:43 | Illini 38, NU 33



📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/VK5cgVjLkx — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 18, 2026

Cearah Parchment led the way with 11 rebounds, five of them on the offensive glass, while Wallace and Lety Vasconcelos each added four offensive boards. Those extra possessions were invaluable on a day when shots weren’t falling consistently. Illinois had 66 field-goal attempts to Northwestern’s 62, despite shooting a lower percentage, simply because it kept extending possessions.

In a three-point game, that margin looms large. Northwestern played well enough offensively to win, but Illinois’ ability to generate extra chances wore the Wildcats down and prevented scoring droughts from becoming fatal.

3. Winning ugly is becoming part of Illinois’ identity

Illinois did not win this game because it shot well or because it overwhelmed Northwestern with defensive pressure. The Illini were outshot from the field and from three, committed more turnovers and had to deal with a strong performance from Northwestern's Grace Sullivan (21 points, nine rebounds, four assists). What they did do was win the margins.

Brown-Hagger finishes strong on the drive 💥💥



📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/6zKYo5jD4n — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 18, 2026

Illinois went 19-for-22 at the free-throw line compared to Northwestern’s 7-for-9. They controlled the paint, outscored the Wildcats on second chances and closed the game with multiple defensive stops, holding Northwestern without a field goal over the final 2:15.

This is the kind of game that slips away from less disciplined teams. Instead, Illinois stayed composed, leaned into its strengths and found a way to finish. As Big Ten play continues, off nights like this will happen. Having the ability to grind out a win anyway may end up being just as important as the outings when shots fall easily.