Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Hard-Scrabble Win at Northwestern

Illinois finally exorcised one of its more annoying recent demons on Wednesday night, knocking off Northwestern 79-68 in Evanston and snapping a three-game losing streak in Welsh-Ryan Arena. It wasn’t always pretty or smooth – especially early – but it wound up being effective. In Big Ten play, a win is a win is a win.

The night got off to a strange start before the ball was even tipped. David Mirkovic wasn’t feeling well and was held out of the starting lineup, forcing Illinois to shuffle things around and lean into a less-than-ideal rhythm. That lack of syncopation showed early. Illinois looked a step slow, Northwestern hung around, and the game felt like it was trending toward yet another uncomfortable affair in Evanston. Still, even with the sluggish start, the Illini managed to take a five-point lead into halftime – hardly dominant, but (crucially) not trailing.

Then halftime ended, and Keaton Wagler decided everyone had waited long enough. If this sounds familiar, that’s because you've seen this movie. Wagler erupted for 20 points in the second half, repeatedly torching Northwestern with tough shot-making, timely buckets and the kind of offensive confidence that makes opposing fans groan before the ball even leaves his hands. Every time Northwestern hinted at a run, Wagler responded with the basketball equivalent of “absolutely not.”

While Wagler handled the takeover duties, Tomislav Ivisic provided the haymakers. Ivisic finished with 21 points, burying several massive three-pointers that felt like emotional daggers. Each one sucked a little more life out of the building, turning nervous Illinois fans into relaxed ones and Northwestern hopes into long-distance memories. When a big man is confidently stepping into threes in Evanston, you know the vibes have shifted.

Starting five at Northwestern pic.twitter.com/wsWrHvpaLm — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Kylan Boswell quietly did everything else – scoring when needed, facilitating, defending, rebounding. Boswell was the connective tissue that kept the Illini steady when the game still felt wobbly. His box score might not scream “headline,” but Illinois doesn’t pull away without him controlling the tempo and filling in the gaps.

By the final buzzer, Illinois had done more than just win a road game. The Illini improved to 4-0 in conference road play and 5-1 overall in the Big Ten, continuing a trend that feels both surprising and extremely encouraging. Evanston no longer feels cursed, Wagler continues his one-man crusade against opposing defenses, and Illinois keeps stacking wins away from home. It wasn’t flawless, but it was fun – and social media naturally had plenty to say about it.

Humrichous brings the fight to the lineup

Ben Humrichous starting for the Illini tonight — RN2 (@RobbyNardini) January 15, 2026

Ben Humrichous playing really hard. Only credited with one rebound so far, but he's kept multiple possessions alive on the offensive glass. Just drew a foul fighting for a defensive board. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) January 15, 2026

Bam shows out again

Capt 🫡 Kylan Boswell ⭐️ — Greatest_Ever (@kramreve07) January 15, 2026

Kylan Boswell on track for back-to-back team MVP performances.



11 points and six assists and has really taken on most of the on-ball duties in this game on offense. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) January 15, 2026

Kylan Boswell and illinois doing a good job of not letting Martinelli even touch the rock — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) January 15, 2026

Mirk in disguise

Didn’t see what happened, but David Mirkovic is now in a nameless number 52 jersey. #Illini pic.twitter.com/oMkWtTlA2V — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) January 15, 2026

Love Mirkovic in the 52. Looks like his name should be Jan and he just sets picks all day. — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) January 15, 2026

Nick Martinelli was (again) cooking

Martinelli drains another three. Leads all Northwestern players in 3’s. Takes what’s given to him every possession. Love it. — Lunker (@Lunker35) January 15, 2026

Nick Martinelli could've made so much money somewhere. — The Oskee Pow-Wow (@TheOskeePowWow) January 15, 2026

Mirkovic should just start hacking and coughing into Nick Martinelli's ear — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) January 15, 2026

Wagler does it again

Keaton Wagler could win a billion dollars and his facial expression would be this. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/T6QlbZFOsf — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) January 15, 2026

Keaton Wagler is so nice. He's a freshman that needs to be talked about more. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) January 15, 2026

Keaton



Wagler



Is



HIM pic.twitter.com/YpAxWNLPjV — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) January 15, 2026

Keaton Wagler was recruited by two high major programs.



pic.twitter.com/C41jDy9E2Y — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) January 15, 2026

A flagarant?!

Northwestern wants a hook and hold upgrade on Keaton Wagler. I don't see it having watched the replay a couple times. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 15, 2026

Terrible call #illini. That was no hook and hold. He was trying to run and get his arms off of him. Maybe the refs should make the foul call at the correct time on northwestern. — Ryan (@niceguyry1834) January 15, 2026

The ref is colorblind, so how could he call that a hook and hold? #Illini — T.J. Carson #177331 (@toonboy92484) January 15, 2026

A lot of standing around ...

The #Illini offense is a tough watch. We run no plays whatsoever. #TUndy — The JAVAMEN (@Illini_Javamen) January 15, 2026

Illinois taking the Houston Rockets approach that the best offense is an offensive rebound strategy tonight I see. — Curtis Higgs (@CurtisHiggs1701) January 15, 2026

Jayden Reid going off

#illini keeping an eye on Martinelli, and in return, Wildcats guard Jayden Reid has come out of nowhere with 25 points. — Elliot Casey (@ElliotCasey3) January 15, 2026

Nice to see one Jayden Reid hooping in Illinois. Wish I could’ve seen it Saturday tho — Leo Spaceman (@ILLcommenter) January 15, 2026

It's his corner

You know it. You love it. Jake Davis three!



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/EgZFYDQ0dR — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 15, 2026

JAKE DAVIS FROM THE CORNER!!!#Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) January 15, 2026

JAKE DAVIS CORNER THREE #Illini — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) January 15, 2026

Tomi in the clutch

Tomislav Ivisic drills a huge 3-pointer on a nice pass from Keaton Wagler. #Illini pic.twitter.com/X1rS8mkZrY — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) January 15, 2026

How bad did Tomislav Ivisic need this game? He's been big-time, huge shot there to put Illinois up nine. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) January 15, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic HOOPING!



THE STUDENTSKI CENTAR 🇲🇪 — SkinsHoops86 (@SkinsHoops86) January 15, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic has done so much for Illinois tonight. He buries a three to put the Fighting Illini up 72-63. — Inside NU (@insidenu) January 15, 2026

First game this season Tomislav Ivisic feels BACK back. Good to see. #Illini — Jobin Hood (@jobin_theman) January 15, 2026

Typical Welsh-Ryan voodoo

Nick Martinelli has scored 9 points tonight. Last year at Welsh-Ryan, Martinelli went off for 27 points and was the engine for a thrilling Northwestern overtime win over Illinois. — Said Bravo (@Said_Bravo1) January 15, 2026

No matter how bad Northwestern is, it always seems like the #illini struggle with them. — Jacob Dellert (@jdell725) January 15, 2026

Ref show in Evanston #Illini — Rick (We Don’t Talk About) Bruno (@WeDntTkAbtBruno) January 15, 2026

#Illini Referees have literally gifted NU six points this half, and counting — zulupapaquebec (@zulupapaquebec) January 15, 2026

