Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Hard-Scrabble Win at Northwestern
Illinois finally exorcised one of its more annoying recent demons on Wednesday night, knocking off Northwestern 79-68 in Evanston and snapping a three-game losing streak in Welsh-Ryan Arena. It wasn’t always pretty or smooth – especially early – but it wound up being effective. In Big Ten play, a win is a win is a win.
The night got off to a strange start before the ball was even tipped. David Mirkovic wasn’t feeling well and was held out of the starting lineup, forcing Illinois to shuffle things around and lean into a less-than-ideal rhythm. That lack of syncopation showed early. Illinois looked a step slow, Northwestern hung around, and the game felt like it was trending toward yet another uncomfortable affair in Evanston. Still, even with the sluggish start, the Illini managed to take a five-point lead into halftime – hardly dominant, but (crucially) not trailing.
Then halftime ended, and Keaton Wagler decided everyone had waited long enough. If this sounds familiar, that’s because you've seen this movie. Wagler erupted for 20 points in the second half, repeatedly torching Northwestern with tough shot-making, timely buckets and the kind of offensive confidence that makes opposing fans groan before the ball even leaves his hands. Every time Northwestern hinted at a run, Wagler responded with the basketball equivalent of “absolutely not.”
While Wagler handled the takeover duties, Tomislav Ivisic provided the haymakers. Ivisic finished with 21 points, burying several massive three-pointers that felt like emotional daggers. Each one sucked a little more life out of the building, turning nervous Illinois fans into relaxed ones and Northwestern hopes into long-distance memories. When a big man is confidently stepping into threes in Evanston, you know the vibes have shifted.
Meanwhile, Kylan Boswell quietly did everything else – scoring when needed, facilitating, defending, rebounding. Boswell was the connective tissue that kept the Illini steady when the game still felt wobbly. His box score might not scream “headline,” but Illinois doesn’t pull away without him controlling the tempo and filling in the gaps.
By the final buzzer, Illinois had done more than just win a road game. The Illini improved to 4-0 in conference road play and 5-1 overall in the Big Ten, continuing a trend that feels both surprising and extremely encouraging. Evanston no longer feels cursed, Wagler continues his one-man crusade against opposing defenses, and Illinois keeps stacking wins away from home. It wasn’t flawless, but it was fun – and social media naturally had plenty to say about it.
