Jackson Buchanan's first hole this morning was a true U.S. Open at Oakmont experience.



He hit his 299-yard drive so far left on No. 10 he had to hack out of the deep rough into the fairway...of No. 11.



He then hit a 165-yard approach to 17 feet and made that putt for par. https://t.co/PoiDl4jaMg pic.twitter.com/jcNCDd0fpu