U.S. Open Day 1 Recap: How Former Illinois Golfers Fared

Three former Illini – Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell and Jackson Buchanan – kicked off their U.S. Open campaigns Thursday, with varying results

Jun 11, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Thomas Detry plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The 125th U.S. Open teed off on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh, and Illinois golf fans had several familiar faces to follow. Three former Illini – Thomas Detry, Jackson Buchanan and Brian Campbell – began their major championship pursuit at one of the toughest golf courses in the world.

Detry, who notched his first PGA Tour win earlier this season, came out firing. The Belgian carded a 32 (3-under) on the front nine, setting himself up nicely before giving two shots back on the back nine. He finished with a solid 69 (1-under), a strong score by U.S. Open standards, leaving him just three strokes off the lead and well within striking distance heading into Friday.

Buchanan, fresh off a standout career at Illinois and having just turned pro, also got off to a quick start with a birdie on No. 2. But Oakmont’s punishing layout soon made its presence felt. The Georgia native ground through the rest of the round, making several tough pars on his way to a 74 (4-over). Although finishing over par for Round 1, Buchanan found himself in good company – tied with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

Campbell had the roughest start of the three, bogeying his opening hole and never quite settling in. The 32-year-old posted a 79 (9-over), struggling to navigate Oakmont’s lightning-fast greens and deep rough. He’ll need a bounce-back performance Friday to have any chance to play into the weekend.

When the U.S. Open was last held at Oakmont in 2016, the cut line sat at 6-over. That number was still within reach for all three Illini going into Friday's second round.

PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

